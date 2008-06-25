Offshore Energy Exploration: Myth vs. Fact

Fact: The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) estimates that the OCS contains 90.55 billion barrels of oil and 327.58 trillion cubic feet of natural gas . These estimates are likely very conservative, as bans on offshore leasing have made it illegal to explore and determine how much more energy is available. In other words, this is just the tip of the iceberg—history has proven that when people are allowed to look for energy, they generally find it. The best way to stop them from finding it is to stop them from looking for it.

Myth: Offshore energy development would do nothing to lower prices because it would take too long for the energy resources to make it into the market.

Fact: Economists have long disputed the notion that offshore energy development would not affect consumer prices. Both economic theory and now empirical evidence demonstrate that government policies promising future oil production lead to immediate price relief. (Economist Robert Murphy made this point in an IER blog.)

Further, while there are areas along the Atlantic coast without the significant build-out of infrastructure needed to facilitate quick energy production, other currently unexplored areas do have that infrastructure in place, such as the eastern Gulf of Mexico. No serious observer has ever suggested that it would take anywhere close to ten years to access those energy resources and deliver them to American consumers. Furthermore, in places like California, where an infrastructure is already in place and the local community supports offshore exploration, those resources could be available in a significantly shorter period of time.

Lastly, for those areas lacking existing infrastructure, industry has responded with Floating Production and Storage Offloading (FPSO) vessel systems, which allow the production of oil to store on a ship that then offloads the oil to tankers. Brazil’s increasingly rich offshore areas have been using this approach, and they are becoming more common as discoveries can be monetized pending construction of longer-term infrastructure. Frontier areas in the Gulf of Mexico have several and more are being planned.

Myth: Offshore energy production is dangerous and harmful to the environment.

Fact: Offshore energy production is safe and environmentally sound. In the last 50 years, the oil and gas industry has developed innovative technologies and exploration methods that are efficient, pose little threat to the environment, and keep workers safe. The industry has taken additional precautions to prepare for any type of unwanted incident.