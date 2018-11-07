WhatFinger

Project Veritas Action Fund has released undercover video of an election official recommending a vote for Democrat Sherrod Brown November 6th Election.

Ohio Electioneering: Election Off. Recommends Vote for Sherrod Brown "I'm a Democrat, I'll admit it"

By —— Bio and Archives--November 7, 2018

American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us



CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Project Veritas -- Bio and Archives | Comments

James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering: