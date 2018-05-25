‘OKC SHOOTING AFFIRMS IMPORTANCE OF ARMED CITIZENRY,’ SAYS SAF

"It takes something sinister to open fire on unarmed people in any public place"

BELLEVUE, WA – Thursday’s shooting incident at a popular restaurant in Oklahoma City, where a “good guy with a gun” intervened by fatally shooting an apparent madman affirms the importance of an armed citizenry, the Second Amendment Foundation said today.



“We concur with local police who are calling the armed citizen a hero,” said SAF founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb. “This courageous bystander became the first responder in a situation where seconds counted, and because of that individual’s actions, it is possible many lives were saved. We’re waiting for more details, and hopefully to learn the identity of the brave citizen who stepped in and stopped the violence.”

Reports say four people were injured during the incident, but the only fatality was the unidentified perpetrator. He was shot dead in the parking lot outside of Louie’s Grill & Bar. So far, authorities have been unable to determine a motive.



“Millions of law-abiding American citizens carry firearms for personal protection,” Gottlieb noted, “and incidents like this underscore the importance of defending their right to bear arms, in defense of themselves and their friends, family and even innocent strangers.



“This is hardly the first time an armed private citizen has intervened in a dangerous situation to stop a violent criminal or madman, and preventing further bloodshed,” he added. “After every such incident, the silence from anti-gunners is deafening.



“It takes something sinister to open fire on unarmed people in any public place,” Gottlieb observed, “and it takes something extra special on the part of an average citizen to place themselves in harm’s way to stop it. Our hearts go out to the people who were injured, and our hats are off to the Good Samaritan who was in the right place at the right time to make a difference.”

