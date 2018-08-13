Omarosa’s claim that Trump used the ‘n-word’ is coming apart pretty quickly

Omarosa Manigault-Newman seems like quite the gold-digger, and one thing gold-diggers do is make spectacular claims sure to get them attention.

There is no story the news media would like to tell more than this one: “Trump caught using n-word.” Manigault-Newman knows this, and she needs attention. So last week she tried to give them that story by making the claim that she had heard Trump say the world backstage while she was working on The Apprentice.

Aside from the question of whether anyone should even care, let’s consider how we might determine whether we believe the claim. After all, if it’s strictly Manigault-Newman herself claiming to be a witness, and there was no one else to corroborate it, then it’s strictly a he-said-she-said and there’s no way to know for sure.

But often people who tell tall tales can’t resist the temptation to make them taller, and that’s where they tend to get in trouble. In Manigault-Newman’s new book “Unhinged,” she claims there is outside corroboration to her claim about Trump using the n-word . . . and that’s where she starts to get herself in trouble:

I’m in @Omarosa’s book on page 149. She claims to have heard from someone who heard from me that I heard Trump use the N-word.



Not only is this flat-out false (I’ve never heard such a thing), but Omarosa didn’t even make an effort to call or email me to verify. Very shoddy work. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) August 10, 2018