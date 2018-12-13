On Watch: Illegal Immigration & the Migrant Caravan Crisis on the Southern Border

In this episode of “On Watch,” JW Director of Investigations & Research Chris Farrell joins Patricia Cramer, a 14-year veteran of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency to discuss the ongoing illegal immigration crisis on the southern border.





