The once invisible force behind so many obstacles to freedom has now been unmasked

Once Invisible Now Exposed



Like it or not, the freedoms and liberties of average Americans are in great peril. The sobering reality that all Americans need to grasp is that the establishment elites (aka The Swamp) are about to launch a second strike in their overall plan which is the demise of the legally elected choice of millions of voters that demanded the swamp be drained. Through the propaganda of the pretend media, the Swamp has controlled the topics, discussions, as well as the optics and thus has convinced many Americans that the country does not require a border, that only a racist would be against an illegal invasion and that President Trump somehow works for the Kremlin and is guilty of Treason.

Methodically clandestine confiscation of wealth and freedom from the American worker by the “ruling class” There has always existed the methodically clandestine confiscation of wealth and freedom from the American worker by the “ruling class.” And there have been several key moments in history where the overreach was so pronounced that it immediately altered the course of the country. The creation of the Federal Reserve on December 23, 1913, was one such moment. Another moment is the unfolding response by the elites to the election of Donald J. Trump to the office of the Presidency. The uncertainty Trump’s election caused had the Swamp react in such an uncharacteristic and uncontrolled manner that it exposed the reality of its existence. A reality even a college student indoctrinated with leftist ideology could grasp and a genie that can never be put back in the bottle. The recent Senate hearings and investigations involving a conspiracy between high ranking members of the F.B.I. and the Department of Justice has unearthed the startling truth that not only did a well established and highly connected deep state exist but that it attempted a soft coup to overthrow a legally elected President. Although the plan to topple Trump’s Presidency commenced after the 2016 election, the deep state was already mobilized protecting Hillary Clinton’s Presidental run and shielding her from facing prison time for her many crimes.

Russian collusion investigation farce against President Trump; a complete fabricated lie courtesy of the Swamp After Clinton’s defeat, the threat that President Trump, the outsider, represented was that the previously untouchable aristocracy protected by a fraudulent media would not be able to work below the radar and whose members might someday have to face justice. What happened next is actual treason and the biggest hoax perpetrated in the new century. The Russian collusion investigation farce against President Trump; a complete fabricated lie courtesy of the Swamp was thrust onto the daily lives of the American people. It was a direct assault on the office of the Presidency, but it was also an attack against the voting rights of millions of Americans who elected Trump as their President. The once invisible force behind so many obstacles to freedom has now been unmasked. Hillary Clinton, James Comey and Andrew McCabe are only a few of the Swamp characters that initiated the coup against The United States Government. This next phase that will commence shortly after the newly elected Congress convenes on January 3, 2019, will expose additional establishment elites bent on keeping their deceitful and criminal activities secret. And to do that they must impeach President Trump or render ineffective through obstructionist tactics Trump’s agenda which is to put the power where it belongs, back in the hands of the American people and to keep this nation safe by building a border wall.

Rick Hayes lives in the epicenter of liberal land where reality and truth will never encounter a welcome mat.

An award-winning writer and photographer, with over twenty years of professional experience in both fields, Hayes started his journalism adventure after a successful, eye-opening career as a Banker in Wall Street. Although he spent his early work life surrounded by custom made shirts, expensive ties and the shiniest of shoes, Hayes was an accomplished singer, cutting a few records with a local band and appearing on one of the first cable shows.

Working for a weekly New York paper, in one of the most politically corrupt areas in the State, he began investing his time trying to understand the nature of corruption.