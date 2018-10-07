One Battle Over But The War Has Just Begun

The 2018 Supreme Court nomination process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh could best be described using the title of the 1960s TV series, ‘Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea’. With each unsubstantiated, uncorroborated allegation, disgraceful insinuation, and outrageous tactic by soulless Democrats the prestige and dignity of the selection process sank a few hundred feet into the deep dark waters of the abyss.

In their desperate efforts to destroy a highly qualified conservative nominee, the leftist Democrats exposed their true nature thus allowing the entire country to finally have a chance to witness real fascism in action and how true deplorables behave. There was very little in the way of civility, fair play, and decency regarding the mob mentality and coordinated “seek and destroy” applications by the Democrat members of the Judiciary Committee, the disgraceful leftist media, and radical pay-to-play useful idiots.

The American people experienced leftist Democrat insanity that is sure to be unleashed in their effort to try to take back control in November. Honesty does not play a role in the decision-making process of leftist Democrats. Judge Kavanaugh, a man who was vetted by the F.B.I. seven times, was said by Democrats to have an unknown past needing scrutiny. A 36-year-old allegation, having severe inconsistencies, no supporting physical evidence, or corroborating witnesses were all Democrats needed to convict a man who served the country with distinction for decades. Kavanaugh received The American Bar Association’s highest ranking of “Well Qualified”, various highly regarded legal opinions while serving on the second highest court, hundreds of witnesses praising Kavanaugh’s character during many stages of his life, and a long history of outstanding community service meant absolutely nothing to Democrats who regarded Kavanaugh as unqualified.

In the same way, the leftist media damages the country by ignoring or falsely attributing to former President Obama, the historic economic accomplishments of President Trump; the leftist media undermines the Supreme Court nomination process by focusing on fabricated fantasies rather than the realities of Kavanaugh’s achievements and extraordinary judicial abilities.

If the Democrats plan to take control of the House and Senate in November is successful, President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh will be holding pink slips as Democrats have already pledged immediate impeachment procedures on both men. Other election promises made by Democrats include raising taxes and eliminating America’s progress in becoming energy independent, not to mention allowing Iran to reestablish their nuclear programs and opening the southern border to millions of illegal immigrants. So although the appointment of Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a giant step in the right direction, make no mistake, leftist Democrats will be doubling down on their efforts to win in November and will throw caution and truth to the wind to fulfill that goal. The only time Republicans and conservatives should be thinking about taking a breather is after November 6th.