One reason to celebrate Earth Day: It provides us with super clean natural gas!

WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s official. U.S. natural gas production has reached record highs. The federal Energy Information Administration (EIA) reports natural gas production for 2017 reached “the highest volume on record.” The U.S. has led the world in natural gas production since 2009, thanks to technological breakthroughs that unlocked previously inaccessible energy reserves.

Almost a decade later, we’re still going strong—beating our own records and producing enough natural gas in 2017 alone to heat every home in America for three years.

Not that natural gas is only about heating or cooking. Reliable and affordable, it’s become the leading fuel for U.S. electricity generation.

That development has led to another record that may surprise some people: The United States leads the world in reduction of carbon emissions—which have dropped to nearly 25-year lows thanks largely to increased use of clean natural gas—especially in power generation.

The environmental benefits don’t stop there. A combination of natural gas, cleaner motor fuels and technological innovations have contributed to a 73 percent decrease in the combined emissions of six key air pollutants between 1970 and 2016.

And that progress occurred even while we’ve seen increases in GDP, energy consumption and vehicle miles traveled. America’s natural gas and oil industry is behind a significant share of those emissions-reducing innovations, investing hundreds of billions of dollars to improve the environmental performance of fuels and operations.

It all adds up to a conclusion worth underscoring: The United States is succeeding in reducing greenhouse gas emissions while leading the world in natural gas and oil production.

In other words, we don’t have to choose between energy security, a healthy economy and our modern standard of living on the one hand and emissions reductions on the other.