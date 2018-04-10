Only Conservatives Are Condemned: The Case of Hank Eliot

Religious leaders have come to realize that the leftists in the U.S. have cornered the market regarding the use and control of media propaganda and that they can strike first with their false narratives. “The early bird catches the worm” so to speak. Reputations are made and broken by the powerful and unrelenting leftist media machine that takes no prisoners and uses the carrot and stick method of persuasion.

Knowing how to navigate through politically turbulent times is an essential survival tool for the savvy career politician. But should those same calculating strategies be employed by religious organizations such as the Catholic Church?

Catholic Church Education System in America

In that light, the left has promoted and openly praised left-leaning statements made by Pope Francis. The Pontiff’s opinions carry much weight and influence with the congregation, and while he may be 100% wrong on a political, economic or social issue, if his opinion agrees with leftist ideology, he’ll also receive a secular stamp of approval giving his advice even more credence when praised by the leftist media.

His call for a reduction in the use of fossil fuels and open borders brings positive press from around the world. And the leaders of the Catholic Church in America have also enjoyed favorable press by following the Pope’s politically correct liberal lead.

But what about the individual conservative Catholic looking for guidance and direction from the Church during these uncertain times? A clear example of how the Church treats conservative believers in today’s liberally controlled world is the real case of Hank Eliot (not his real name). In his earlier life, Eliot was a favorite school board member being elected by ever increasing numbers for over a ten-year period. He was also a columnist for several local newspapers where he focused his conservative views on race and immigration. His columns became increasingly popular and were a topic of discussion on local radio shows.

Changing times and his need for a change prompted him to leave his column as well as his position as an elected school board member and make a career move working in the field of education. After obtaining advanced degrees, he quickly excelled and rose to the level of Principal in a Catholic high school. After serving six successful years in the Catholic church’s education system, an article appeared in a local paper regarding Eliot’s newspaper columns last published some nine years earlier. Although his superiors were previously aware and approved of the contents of his columns, nevertheless he was immediately fired due to the allegations made against him in the paper’s article where it was implied that his older writings proved he was a racist. There was no chance for appeal, and even though Eliot had an impeccable record getting promoted twice, there was indeed no “forgiveness.” Eliot was thrown under the bus by his superiors within the Catholic Church and was found guilty of whatever the leftist media had charged.

There is an odd sought of loyalty within leftism that conservatives simply do not have. When a member of the leftist movement is under fire or being investigated, the entire leftist apparatus seems to congregate, circle the wagons and go into full protection mode. Conservatives, on the other hand, tend to scatter to all corners of the earth. In the case of Hank Eliot, the Catholic Church employed the Pontius Pilate approach to conflict and let the shouts of the leftist mob dictate their decision.

Today, Eliot’s whereabouts are unknown, but it is believed that due to his firing he was never able to secure another teaching position.