CTF will make arguments against the Trudeau carbon tax in the Ontario court battle

Ontario carbon tax court battle begins today

By -- Christine Van Geyn, CTF Ontario Director—— Bio and Archives--April 15, 2019

TORONTO, ON:  Today the Canadian Taxpayers Federation is joining the legal the showdown between the federal government and the Ontario government over the Trudeau carbon tax, which took effect April 1, 2019. The hearing will take place at the Court of Appeal over four days.

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is intervening in the case in opposition to the federal tax.

“It’s wrong for Ottawa to force a carbon tax on the province after Ontarians have clearly rejected it and we’re standing up for taxpayers in the Court of Appeal,” said Christine Van Geyn, the CTF’s Ontario Director. “We look forward to advancing arguments in court on behalf of Canadian taxpayers to ensure the punitive and unconstitutional carbon tax is struck down.”

CTF also participated in the Saskatchewan challenge of the federal carbon tax.

A copy of the CTF factum and all the materials for the Ontario carbon tax hearing is available HERE.

Canadian Taxpayers Federation -- Christine Van Geyn, CTF Ontario Director -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Canadian Taxpayers Federation

