TORONTO, ON : The Canadian Taxpayers Federation today called on the provincial government to replace Grant Jameson, Ontario Fairness Commissioner, who has claimed $92,130 in expenses to commute from Ottawa to Toronto, according to disclosures on his office’s website .

“Ontario taxpayers deserve to know why the Fairness Commissioner thinks it’s fair to commute by plane every week and expense his living arrangements for a job he took in another city,” said CTF Ontario Director Christine Van Geyn. “Reasonable people who are lucky enough to be offered six-figure salaries relocate for that job. They don’t expense an entire second salary to the taxpayers for commuting costs.”

Since he was appointed in April 2017, 96 per cent ($88,721) of Jameson’s expenses are for travel, accommodations, and meals related to his commute from his home in Ottawa to the Fairness Commissioner’s Office in Toronto. In addition to the total $92,130 in expenses claimed by Jameson, he is earning a taxpayer funded salary of $105,026 per year

Expenses for 2019 are not yet available. It is notable that Jameson’s predecessor had expenses totalling just $8.80 for one taxi ride in 2016, and that the commissioner from 2014-15 had expenses of just $371.

After compiling a record of Jameson’s expenses between April 2017 and December 2018, the CTF has tabulated that of the $88,721 he expensed for commuting, 32 per cent of that was for flights and taxis, 66 per cent was for accommodations, and 2 per cent was for meals.

“The government should not renew Jameson’s term when it expires in April,” said Van Geyn. “And when choosing a new commissioner, the government must appoint someone who can get to the office without sticking taxpayers with a huge bill. Jameson’s predecessor managed to do this job from Toronto and charged taxpayers less than $9 in expenses. That’s showing a lot better judgment about what is ‘fair’ than the current commissioner’s high-flying lifestyle.”