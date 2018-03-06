Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

If given respect and decent living conditions –our Veterans will be fine, but the country's contaminated institutions are in desperate need of treatment for Post Obama Stress Disorder.

Operation PTSD



Post -Traumatic Stress is our natural reaction to a particularly harrowing event or series of events. In other words: it’s a response of a sane individual to abnormal circumstances. PTSD will not affect every survivor of a traumatic event, and is not “contagious”. Presenting the disorder as “mental illness” would mean that entire populations of war-stricken countries are mentally ill. My teachers of PTSD were Holocaust survivors, people persecuted by communist regimes, witnesses of massacres in Zambia and Cambodia. All of them were more compassionate and altruistic than an average member of our more and more egocentric society. Most of them have received no psychological or medical help whatsoever, but they got the greatest remedy of all: personal, professional and financial freedom. I do not believe these people would get better if thrown into homelessness and political betrayal after their ordeal…

At the very beginning of Barack Obama´s reign, PTSD morphed into a ludicrous “plague” which was supposed to justify an even more preposterous “epidemic of military suicides”. Post combat trauma “contagion” was blown out of proportion and resulted in negative labelling of Veterans. The ex- administration created a real “revolution in mental health: While the wide-spread, ad-nauseam campaign suggested that suddenly, all honorable combat Veterans turned into “potentially dangerous” maniacs, the Obama´s era edition of the Diagnostic Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders eliminated narcissistic personality disorder from the list. To put it in a real nut-shell—our Veterans became crazy and malignant narcissists were suddenly sane… Go figure… Quicker than you could say Whiskey Tango Feinstein, the left cried hysterically about them—the Veterans-“ticking time bombs “. Maxine Waters worried about soldiers who” have trouble holding jobs” and who become “violent and/or addicted to drugs and alcohol”. Well, it’s hard to hold something you do not have, particularly when you are thanked for your military service with homelessness. While Obama’s administration “couldn’t afford” food and shelter for our Veterans –no matter if disabled or elderly, when it comes to drugs, their generosity has become legendary. Weren’t our Veterans given psychotropic drugs even if not diagnosed with any mental health problem? Didn’t Dr. Bart Billings, a psychologist and a retired Army Colonel correctly defined psychiatric drugs as “chemical lobotomy” for soldiers? Many Veterans recall VA and VHA staff trying to provoke an angry reaction, or obtain a “PTSD confession “from them. Incidentally, Senator Feinstein wanted to yank “dangerous weapons” from the most deserving hands and to make sure that: “veterans who are incapacitated for one reason or another mentally don’t have access to this kind of weapon”.

If during term of a government a group of people becomes more likely to be homeless and jobless than other members of society, if their human rights are being violated to the point of criminalizing them for “sleeping in public places” –these people become a vulnerable population. In terms of psychological warfare: a target population. Today, In order to deserve trust of Veterans, the government must clearly condemn the “Operation PTSD” and other despicable acts which affected life, health and potential of American Veterans. Some politicians and VA- ristocrats who are still “concerned” with our Veterans´ mental health should be given a good reason to worry about accountability for their heinous actions. If given respect and decent living conditions –our Veterans will be fine, but the country’s contaminated institutions are in desperate need of treatment for Post Obama Stress Disorder.

