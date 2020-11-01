People need to get outside, not be trapped indoors in a fearful, quarantined and weakly state

Opposition To Covid-19 Lockdowns

Over 40,000 medical, public health scientists and medical practitioners have signed the Great Barrington Declaration, named after the Massachusetts town where it was authored on October 4. The documents essential argument, contra the multi-government policy on Covid-19, is that the virus is not the danger we are being told it is; the data on Covid-19 are clear: we do not need to lockdown society, wreck the economy, or frighten people into death as they are scared to leave home for fear of catching Covid-19 or seek medical treatment for non-Covid -19 illness, which has happened. 1

The petition is co-authored by Dr. Martin Kulldorff, a Harvard University professor and epidemiologist with expertise in detecting and monitoring infectious disease; Dr. Suneta Gupta, a University of Oxford professor and epidemiologist with expertise in immunology; and Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, a Stanford University professor and epidemiologist who specializes in infectious disease and vulnerable populations, the petition has one simple request: end the lockdowns. 2



Face masks have no effectiveness in the spread of influenza. This is backed up by the fact that social distancing and face masks have not made a difference on yearly rate of influenza deaths in the UK. 1



“Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long term public health. Forcing people to stay at home and avoid others is causing a spike in chronic illness and death, the petition contends. For children, Covid-19 is less dangerous than many other harms, including influenza,” it adds. 3 These are the latest survival rate estimates from the Centers for Disease Control: Latest survival rate estimates from the Centers for Disease Control Age Range Survival Rates Age 0-19 99.997% Age 20-49 99.98% Age 50-69 99.5% Age 70+ 94.6%

Older people are more likely to suffer severe complications with coronavirus Older people are more likely to suffer severe complications with coronavirus. “The most compassionate approach that balances the risks and benefits of reaching herd immunity is to allow those who are a minimal risk of death to live their lives normally to build up immunity to the virus through natural infection, while better protecting those who are at highest risk,” the declaration further states. 2 Risk of hospitalization and death by age range, compared with risk for people aged 18 to 29: 4 Risk of hospitalization and death by age range, compared with risk for people aged 18 to 29 Age Range Hospitalization Rate Death Rate 30-39 2x higher 4x higher Age 40-49 3x higher 10x higher Age 50-64 4x higher 30x higher 65-74 5x higher 90x higher 75-84 8x higher 220x higher 85+ 13x higher 630x higher

Vitamin D deficiency has been identified in upward of 80 percent if ICU admissions A better way to help the vulnerable would be to minimize staff rotations at nursing homes, for instance, as well as deliver groceries and other essential items to retired people who live at home. Basic hygiene, just as we have long been doing, is another healthy habit that will help to protect those most at risk of infection. An important observation: Vitamin D deficiency has been identified in upward of 80 percent if ICU admissions. The basic synthesis of sunlight into a hormone called vitamin D could stop viral illness in its tracks, but in order for this to occur, people need to get outside, not be trapped indoors in a fearful, quarantined and weakly state. 5 References Dr. Bruce Scott, “Brave new normal: turning the world into a covid-cult,” principia-scientific.com, November 6, 2020 Ethan Huff and Dr. Martin Kulldorff, “30,000+ health experts sign declaration opposing Covid-19 lockdowns,” principia-scentific.com, October 22, 2020 “Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long term public health.” “Coronavirus: health experts join global and anti-lockdon movement,” bbc.om, October 7, 2020 Lance D. Johnson, “New documentary proves lockdowns, contact tracing don’t stop Covid,” principia-scientific.com, November 5, 2020



