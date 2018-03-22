Oregon Initiative Bares Prohibition Agenda of Anti-Gunners

The initiative, filed by a Portland-based “interfaith religious group” needs 88,000 signatures by July 6 to be placed on the November ballot in Oregon. Under the measure, if legal gun owners don’t turn in, dispose of or register their semi-auto rifles, they would face felony charges.

BELLEVUE, WA – The language of newly-filed Initiative 42 in Oregon has bared the true intent of gun control by requiring that so-called “assault weapons” be sold, surrendered, registered or removed from the state, the Citizens Committee for the Right to Keep and Bear Arms said today.

“The language in this initiative absolutely puts the lie to any and all claims by the gun control crowd that ‘nobody wants to take your guns’,” said CCRKBA Chairman Alan Gottlieb. “We’ve known the true intent of the anti-gun movement for decades, and we’ve been criticized as cranks and paranoids by condescending newspaper editorials and liberal pundits for being honest about it. The registration provision is deceptive, because history has demonstrated that registration will eventually allow the government to take those firearms or order their removal, like they did in New York City a few years ago.

“So now the true nature of the gun prohibition movement is out there for everyone to see,” he continued. “Being told to register, get rid of your guns or face felony charges is not ‘gun safety’ or ‘gun reform,’ it’s blatant demagoguery in the guise of public safety.

“What’s sad is that many Oregon voters will believe the beguiling sales pitches sure to come from signature gatherers and then gun ban advocates as they promote this measure,” Gottlieb stated. “Remember how prohibition worked so well against alcohol and illegal narcotics.”

The initiative language defines an “assault weapon” as any semi-auto rifle that can accept a detachable magazine that holds more than ten cartridges. It also affects semi-auto shotguns with pistol grip stocks, such as those used by many hunters.

“Gun owners across the country need to wake up to the insidious nature of the anti-gun movement,” Gottlieb said. “The gun control effort is no longer hiding its true intent, which is to ban guns, disarm law-abiding citizens and turn the Second Amendment into eraser dust.”