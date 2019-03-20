Our National Crackpots Say there is No National Crisis!--Reprobation or Mental Illness?

This week alone one gang member of MS-13 thugs stabbed a 16-yr-old boy 100 times and then proceeded to light him on fire. Just days after that scenario unfolded, in Bill De Blasio’s New York City, another illegal immigrant bit off the finger of an ICE officer.

Stories like these are daily fare even as tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are storming our southern border. The congress and the senate are in a perpetual freeze mode and do nothing, but buck the President’s efforts to get it all under control. Like children who see their parents arguing over who should be allowed to discipline them, the citizens of Central American countries are milking the division for all that it’s worth.

Obstructing the President is any political hack in either of the houses, who hates Mr. Trump, led by Pelosi and Schumer. It is a politically motivated war whose greatest casualties are ordinary Americans and America’s economy.

We can only urge the President to keep up the fight until the sleeping (or the drunken) giant awakes to action.

While millions of snowflakes are distressed with smartphone glitches, traffic in cities, student exams and various “micro-stresses” it seems that a few totally foreign elements, people and ideologies have slipped in under the wire.

We have U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar insulting Jews, Michigan’s U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib spouting raw hatred at the prez and to take up the rear we have in New York’s 14th Congressional District, Representative Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who seems better suited to be playing a role as the empty headed Olive Oil in a Popeye cartoon, spouting far left fantasies faster than the speed of an F-18 jet.

As this sideshow circus tours the main stream media’s fake news circuit, Americans are dying at the border, in sanctuary cities, abortion clinics and we are draining our national wealth just to keep up.