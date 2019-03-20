Our National Crackpots Say there is No National Crisis!--Reprobation or Mental Illness?

By Rev. Michael Bresciani —— Bio and Archives--March 24, 2019
How much can America take!
This week alone one gang member of MS-13 thugs stabbed a 16-yr-old boy 100 times and then proceeded to light him on fire. Just days after that scenario unfolded, in Bill De Blasio’s New York City, another illegal immigrant bit off the finger of an ICE officer.
Stories like these are daily fare even as tens of thousands of illegal immigrants are storming our southern border. The congress and the senate are in a perpetual freeze mode and do nothing, but buck the President’s efforts to get it all under control. Like children who see their parents arguing over who should be allowed to discipline them, the citizens of Central American countries are milking the division for all that it’s worth.
Obstructing the President is any political hack in either of the houses, who hates Mr. Trump, led by Pelosi and Schumer. It is a politically motivated war whose greatest casualties are ordinary Americans and America’s economy.
We can only urge the President to keep up the fight until the sleeping (or the drunken) giant awakes to action.
While millions of snowflakes are distressed with smartphone glitches, traffic in cities, student exams and various “micro-stresses” it seems that a few totally foreign elements, people and ideologies have slipped in under the wire.
We have U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar insulting Jews, Michigan’s U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib spouting raw hatred at the prez and to take up the rear we have in New York’s 14th Congressional District, Representative Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) who seems better suited to be playing a role as the empty headed Olive Oil in a Popeye cartoon, spouting far left fantasies faster than the speed of an F-18 jet.
As this sideshow circus tours the main stream media’s fake news circuit, Americans are dying at the border, in sanctuary cities, abortion clinics and we are draining our national wealth just to keep up.
America has become the land of absurdities and contradictions where some states think it’s just fine to murder a newborn baby under the guise of abortion law. Adding to that is the idea that even after thousands of people lost their lives to radical Islamists, that any criticism of them is still called ‘Islamophobic.’
Have we entered a national crisis of collective mental disorders or is this the result of what the Bible calls reprobation?
“And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient.” (Ro 1: 28)
What follows this familiar bible passage is a list of people and practices that would be hard to imagine even existing in the days the bible was written. But today it seems like a list of who’s who among the far left, democrats, snowflakes and malcontents in America.
While some still argue whether dispensational eschatology is to be believed, the events foretold are now a giant snowball rolling down time’s slippery slope toward society’s norms, mores and nascent constructs with ultimate consequences that promise only disaster. (Ro 1: 28-32)
Absurd headlines, fake news and judicial rulings that sound like they were generated in an insane asylum are becoming ordinary, check out just these few.
Senator Who Just Voted to Allow Human Babies to be Killed at Birth Now Wants to Protect… Kittens?
Parents Refuse To Facilitate ‘Sex Change’ Of Autistic Son, So Authorities Threaten To Put Him In Foster Care
Back to Being a Man: LGBT Star Who Became ‘Nonbinary’ Now Says it was All a Sham
Left-Wing Media BLACKOUT: 452 Islamic terror attacks in 31 countries just THIS YEAR (so far) and zero coverage from the media
What has become abundantly clear to many is that it is not just our failure to heed the bible warnings or the letter of the constitution that threatens our future. It is our failure to discern the outcome of our own behaviors.
To put it simply; continued slaughter of the unborn in abortions, open borders and socialism alone spell much more than the end of America as we once knew it—it spells the end of America altogether.
We can’t always allow those who don’t belong here to fly across our borders, all at the same time we disallow those who do belong here by slaughtering them in our abortion clinics.
Can you say - end of a nation?
Rev Michael Bresciani is a Christian author and a columnist for several online conservative and Christian news and commentary sites. His website is The Website for Insight covers current events, politics, Christianity, movie and book reports and much more.