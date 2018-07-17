Outside the political class, real people give their own money to help a teacher of poor children

She wasn’t complaining. She wasn’t blaming anyone. She was just telling her story.

Now if you’ve flown at all, you know there is really no privacy on an airplane, and people overheard her story. They recognized her sincerity and her earnestness, and they wanted to help. And boy, did they:

Soon after her conversation, Bermudez told the Post she felt a tap on her shoulder from a passenger holding a baby behind her. The passenger apologized for eavesdropping before handing her a stack of $100 bills.

“Do something amazing,” the passenger told her.

“I said, ‘You have no idea how much this means. Whether it’s books or backpacks, I’ll make sure I give something to the children,’ ” she said to the Post.

After the plane landed in Jacksonville, Fla., a man across from her in the aisle, who had also overheard her story, handed her $20 for her students. And then a passenger in front of her turned around and gave her $10.

Bermudez told the publication she began to cry at the generosity.

“I said, ‘I’m not here to solicit money; I really am here on this plane just to see my parents,” she recalled saying. “And one of them said, ‘I know. That’s why we’re giving it to you. Use your voice. Use your gift of talking.’ ”

Bermudez said she waited until after her mom picked her up at the airport to count the money — $530.