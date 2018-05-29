Overwhelming majority of Americans perfectly ok with calling MS-13 ‘Animals’

Sometimes I’m baffled about the things pollsters choose to examine. I get polling policies or candidates, but stuff like this? I’m shocked that anyone, anywhere, actually thought “hey we really need to get a read on whether people are comfortable calling roving gangs of rapists and murderers ‘animals.’”

But, that’s what they apparently thought.

As The Hill reports, a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll suggests that sanity has won out, and people really don’t mind it if you refer to MS-13 as a bunch of filthy animals.

A majority of Americans in a new poll believe it’s fair to characterize members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” according to the survey taken after President Trump faced controversy for remarks during an immigration meeting. Fifty-six percent of American adults in the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll said referring to members of the gang as “animals” is fair, compared to 44 percent who said the characterization was unfair.

Now, I would have just assumed this. It feels like common sense to me. However, I suppose there might be a group of folks like Nancy Pelosi who think this sort of language “dehumanizes” rapists and murderers. We can’t have that, right?

…Well, turns out we can: