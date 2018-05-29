Overwhelming majority of Americans perfectly ok with calling MS-13 ‘Animals’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--May 29, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
Sometimes I’m baffled about the things pollsters choose to examine. I get polling policies or candidates, but stuff like this? I’m shocked that anyone, anywhere, actually thought “hey we really need to get a read on whether people are comfortable calling roving gangs of rapists and murderers ‘animals.’”
But, that’s what they apparently thought.
As The Hill reports, a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll suggests that sanity has won out, and people really don’t mind it if you refer to MS-13 as a bunch of filthy animals.
A majority of Americans in a new poll believe it’s fair to characterize members of the MS-13 gang as “animals,” according to the survey taken after President Trump faced controversy for remarks during an immigration meeting.
Fifty-six percent of American adults in the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll said referring to members of the gang as “animals” is fair, compared to 44 percent who said the characterization was unfair.
Now, I would have just assumed this. It feels like common sense to me. However, I suppose there might be a group of folks like Nancy Pelosi who think this sort of language “dehumanizes” rapists and murderers. We can’t have that, right?
…Well, turns out we can:
A slimmer majority, 52 percent, added that comments that “dehumanize” members of MS-13 are acceptable.
So, sorry Dems. It looks like your desire to side with anyone who might help you score a cheap point against Donald Trump has backfired. Next time, you’d be wise to stay away from the animals.
NEW POLL: Majority of Americans say its okay to call MS-13 gang members "animals" https://t.co/G2WkezyiLo pic.twitter.com/JemBgBMncc— The Hill (@thehill) May 24, 2018
Won’t someone please stand for the rapists, murderers, and drug dealers?
Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com
Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.