Pallister right to fight the carbon tax in court

“Premier Brian Pallister is fighting for Manitoba taxpayers by pushing back against Ottawa’s carbon tax in court,” said Todd MacKay, CTF’s Prairie Director. “Ottawa’s carbon tax will cost Manitobans money without helping the environment and Premier Pallister is right to call that bluff.”

REGINA, SK: The Canadian Taxpayers Federation is standing with the Manitoba government as it challenges the federal government’s proposed carbon tax in court.

The Manitoba government announced that it will be filing an independent court challenge against Ottawa’s carbon tax. New Brunswick, Ontario and Saskatchewan are also challenging the federal carbon tax in court.

The CTF intervened in the Saskatchewan case on Feb. 13. The CTF’s lawyers challenged Ottawa’s arguments that a carbon tax reduces emissions. The CTF also argued that a carbon tax is, in fact, a tax, not a “fee” or a “levy” or any other federal creation. Lastly, the CTF challenged the constitutionality of the carbon tax legislation because it allows the prime minister to impose carbon taxes in any region and at any level without letting Members of Parliament have a vote, but, according to the constitution, only Parliament has the right to impose taxes on Canadians.

The CTF is intervening in the Ontario challenge, which is going to court on Apr. 15, and consulting with its legal team about the possibility of joining the New Brunswick and Manitoba court challenges as well.

“The provincial opposition to Ottawa’s carbon tax is growing stronger by the day and there are many reasons to fight this tax in court,” said MacKay. “Premier Pallister is right to oppose the carbon tax and taxpayers are standing with him.”