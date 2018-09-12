On 'Hannity,' former Trump campaign aide and his wife share their experience with the Mueller probe.

Papadopoulos on what he wants the American people to know

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Breaking News, Latest News and Current News from Fox News. Breaking news and video. Latest Current News: U.S.,