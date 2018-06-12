Parenting tip: Don’t transport your children in dog crates

If you dehumanize your grandkids, you’re going to face repercussions – especially if you were unlucky enough to be filmed doing it.

As LocalMemphis.com reports:

Disturbing cell phone video led to the arrest of Leimome Cheeks, who now faces two counts of child endangerment. According to an affidavit, Cheeks drove the kids from Whitehaven to Collierville, then to Downtown Memphis in 95-degree heat.

According to an affidavit, the two kids ages 7 and 8 told investigators they were put in the kennels because they were told there was not enough room inside of the vehicle. For more than 40 minutes, the kids rode in those kennels.

A citizen recorded cell phone video that shows Memphis grandmother Leimome Cheeks opening the trunk of her Ford Explorer and letting a child out of dog kennel. That video has now gone viral.

…During an interview with investigators, the two kids say Cheeks, their grandmother, told them to get in the kennels because there was not enough room in her vehicle.