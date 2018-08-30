This proves once again that the entire construct of the Paris Accord had nothing to do with actual climate and everything to do with economic wealth distribution

Paris Accord Not Meeting Targets



Climate scientist James Hansen called it ’ a fraud really, a fake,’ and President Donald Trump called it a ‘massive redistribution of United States wealth to other countries.’ And this odd couple of alarmist scientist and skeptical politician agreed: the Obama led Paris climate accord was all about lobbyists and imaging, not climate change reports Robert Bradley. 1 He adds. “Trump’s decision remains bold, brilliant, and correct. And it will only get better as the rest of the world confronts the disconnect between what economic coordination and progress require and what starry-eyed bureaucrats want.”

President Trump’s statement on the Paris pullout comprised 2,500 words. Here are some highlights: Compliance with the terms of the Paris Accord and the onerous energy restrictions it would place on the United States could cost America as much as 2.7 million lost jobs by 2025 according to the National Economic Research Association.

China will be able to increase their emissions by a staggering number of years (13), not us. India makes its participation contingent on receiving billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid from developed countries.

China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional coal plants. So we can’t build the plants, but they can, according to the agreement. India will be allowed to double its coal production by 2020. Even Europe is allowed to double its coal production by 2020.

Even if the Paris Accord were implemented in full, with total compliance from all nations, it is estimated it would only produce a two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. In fact, 14 days of carbon emissions from China alone would wipe out the gains from America in the year 2030. 1 The Paris Accord gives the newly industrializing countries such as China and India permission to emit as much as they see fit. These countries have been principally responsible for the huge growth in emissions since 1990 and they will be responsible for the continued huge growth until 2030. 2

Since leaving the agreement, the US has led the world in reducing CO2 emissions. Last year we cut our production by over 40 million tons 3 In that same span China and India increased their production by 120 and 95 million tons, respectively. But, they aren’t the only ones. The European Union, champion of the Paris Accord, increased their production by more than the US decreased hers. If you compare the combined efforts of the Paris Accord countries to the US, the US wins the competition by more than 200 million tons of CO2. To put it simply, the US has done more to reduce CO2 emissions than the rest of the combined world. This isn’t a brand new development. Since the turn of the 21st century, the US has led the world in cutting CO2 for 9 separate years.3 It’s been more than two years since countries worldwide signed the Paris Accord, which obligates nations to pledge to commit themselves to intending to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions in order to ‘safeguard the planet’s future.’ Yet, not a single EU state is meeting its climate target, a recent analysis by Climate Action Network (CAN) finds. 4 The language of the Accord is in fact non-binding, and so one wouldn’t be surprised to learn that some signatories might not be living up to the Accord’s spirit. According to a recent analysis by ther nongovernmental organization Climate Action Network (CAN), an umbrella group of environmental non-governmental organizations (NGOs) active on the issue of climate change, all EU countries are missing the Paris Accord targets. So it’s now crystal clear: Europe was never really serious about implementing the Paris Accord from the very start. It was nothing more than a New Year’s resolution which no one every intended to stick to. 4

Continued below... Even more embarrassing: Germany, one of the so-called green leaders, has not reduced its emissions in 9 years and there are no signs this trend will change any time soon. In fact, since 2007 the US alone has reduced its CO2 emissions by approximately 700 million metric tons annually, which is in the neighborhood of Germany’s total annual output. 5 Whether you believe in climate change or not, the Paris Accord amounted to nothing, or pretty close to it. Even the UN admits that now. The latest annual UN report makes clear that all the posturing by government leaders in Paris was just that- posturing. None of these countries intended to take the drastic and economically catastrophic steps environmentalists claim are needed to prevent a climate change doomsday. Some were in it for the money. India was already mentioned earlier in this report. Another example: Turkey’s President Erdogan admits the only reason for being in the Paris Accord was to get money from the US and other more wealthy nations. Now that the US has pulled out of the treaty, there’s no reason to expect the financial benefits, so they are pulling out.6 This proves once again that the entire construct of the Paris Accord had nothing to do with actual climate and everything to do with economic wealth distribution. So it appears the Paris Accord will not be implemented with total compliance from all nations. There goes the two-tenths of one degree Celsius reduction in global temperature by the year 2100. References Robert Bradley, Jr., “Trump’s Paris decision one year later: looking better and better,” wattsupwiththat.com, June 1, 2018 David Campbell, “What does the Paris Agreement actually do?”, Energy & Environment, October 27, 2017 “Trump’s America just beat the entire Paris Accord,” freedomnewsreport.com, July 23, 2018 Pierre Gosselin, “Paris accord humiliation: 23 of 28 EU states graded ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ on achieving climate targets,” notrickszone.com, June 19, 2018 “Germany will fail 2020 climate goals, now eyes 2030 target,” phys.org, June 18, 2018 “Turkey retreats from Paris climate treaty,” the conservativetreehouse.com, July 8, 2017

Jack Dini is author of Challenging Environmental Mythology. He has also written for American Council on Science and Health, Environment & Climate News, and Hawaii Reporter.