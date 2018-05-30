Droughts are naturally occurring; water shortages are political and caused by corrupt and incompetent government officials.

Part ll: Why CA Water Bonds on June/Nov Ballots Need To go Down In Flames



Part l:Why Voters Need to Care About More Water Bonds on June/Nov CA Ballots is HERE With millions of dollars of unspent water bond money from 2006 and 2014 water bonds, why is there yet another a water bond on today’s June Primary ballot, and another on the November ballot? The answers lie in the players behind nearly all of the water bonds. Voters need to ask why Joseph Caves, Gerald Meral and Lester Snow have had their hands in virtually every bond measure dealing with natural resources, parks, recreation and water in the 18 years since 2000? Is this how you want your state to decide what you get to vote on? Is this legal? And, if it’s legal, is it proper? Will it make California better?

Continued below... Important Questions Voters Need To Ask Before Voting Why have the backers of every water bond in recent history—Resource Legacy Group, Sierra Club, Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), The Nature Conservancy, Ducks Unlimited, Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), and all of the others consistently steered bond measures away from fixing California’s water supply shortfall, and instead lined their pockets with taxpayer bond funds for stream and habitat restoration, buying private lands into public ownership, grant programs that benefit them directly, and “non-starter,” “sounds-good” projects like desalination that can’t desalinate seawater? Why do these special interests enjoy an open-door policy with the top leadership of the super-majority Democrats in the legislature and Governor’s office reserved otherwise only for public-employee unions’ advocates and other big donors, and closed to the general public? Why are all of their deliberations—including Gerald Meral’s drafting of Proposition 1, the TNC/NRDC/Sierra Club’s Proposition 68, and Meral’s November bond measure—conducted in secret, with a limited group of stakeholders, and then are presented as fait-accompli, take-it-or-leave-it choices for the broad spectrum of affected users? Why is there such a cozy relationship between the backers of Sites Reservoir and these bond promoters (logrollers) that gives them the right to veto proposed bond language that would serve a broader slice of the population, as is the case in Meral’s November bond measure where Sites vetoed language that would have permitted bond money to be used to raise Los Vaqueros dam in Contra Costa County? (Gerald Meral was found guilty of “logrolling” by the FPPC on Prop. 50 some years ago—the unethical practice of soliciting money to support and fund ballot measure campaigns based for political favors.) Why are there so many occurrences of apparent coordination, and perhaps collusion between Gov. Brown- and Senate-Pro Ten appointed commissions, boards and other groups and the bond promoter group’s special interests that result in end-runs around public participation in public policy formulation? How does this special diktat counsel of leaders serve the public, or are their efforts really there to increase their power and line the pockets of those who can build their empire? Is this how you want your state to decide what you get to vote on? Is this legal? And, if it’s legal, is it proper? Will it make California better? Of course not. Now it’s time to tell these shadowy government leeches that voters are done with their corruption.

Katy Grimes is an investigative journalist, Senior Correspondent with the Flash Report, ReaganBabe, and Senior Media Fellow with Energy and Environmental Institute. A longtime political analyst, she has written for The Sacramento Union, The Washington Examiner, Watchdog.org, The Pacific Research Institute’s CalWatchdog, The San Francisco Examiner, The Business Journal, E&E Legal, The Sacramento Bee, Legal Insurrection, Canada Free Press, and Laura Ingraham’s LifeZette, and can be heard regularly on many talk radio shows each week.