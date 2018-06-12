Pathetic: Twitter’s CEO apologizes for eating at Chick-fil-A, because it’s ‘pride

By Dan Calabrese —— Bio and Archives--June 12, 2018
American Politics, News, Opinion | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us
It’s hard to feel sorry the guy. It’s his own monster that’s chomping at him.
Besides, the entire premise of his needing to apologize is so idiotic, for him to actually treat it like it deserves to be taken seriously is so pathetic that you have to say he’s earned all the humiliation he’s getting right now.
But none of that changes the fact that the cultural dynamic at work here is an abomination. Not only is every liberal supposed to boycott Chick-fil-A for supporting biblical marriage, but the CEO of Twitter is just presumed to be down with this because, well . . . because.
What a weak, pathetic little man:
On Saturday, Dorsey posted a photo on Twitter with the caption “Boost @ChickfilA,” showing he had saved 10% on a $31.58 order at the fast-food chain.
Critics immediately seized on Dorsey’s support of Chick-fil-A, whose CEO has come under fire for his views on same-sex marriage, during Pride Month.
“You must love the taste of bigotry!” one person wrote in response.
“Why is Twitter boosting a notoriously anti-gay company during #PrideMonth?” another person wrote.
Among the critics was the former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, who said, “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack.”
Dorsey responded: “You’re right. Completely forgot about their background.”
Some people supported Dorsey’s decision to eat at Chick-fil-A, saying that it’s “great” and that he shouldn’t have to apologize for eating a chicken sandwich.
One person tweeted: “Don’t give in to these people and their complaints. I’m gay and I LOVE ChickfilA. Ridiculous. Go on and eat that ChickfilA and post as much as you want about it!”
Well that’s good advice, but what kind of sniveling weasel needs to be told by people on Twitter that it’s OK to eat wherever he wants? Oh, right, the CEO of Twitter.
What would it be like if I lived like this? Let’s see, yesterday I went to see the Tigers-Indians game. What are the politics of the Tigers’ owners? I’d better find out! Today I spent time at Atomic Coffee in Royal Oak. These people had better be woke! Then I rode my bike over to a friend’s house to pick something up. Hmm. I ride a Trek bike. The CEO of Trek ran for governor of Wisconsin as a Democrat. I guess that would be OK with Twitter, but I’m kind of a Scott Walker fan myself.
Then again, all of Wisconsin deserves to be dumped into Lake Michigan, so who cares?
Right now I’m watching a Sony TV. Hmm. What’s Sony’s social justice stance? Is Zenith still around?
And let’s not even get started about the Bible that’s sitting on the table next to me.
Anyway, I’m not apologizing for anything I buy or for any business I patronize, because I don’t make these decisions on the basis of politics, but on the basis of what I want to buy and where I want to go. But if I did decide on the basis of politics, and the Twitter mob didn’t like it? The Twitter mob can bite me.
Dan Calabrese’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain
Follow all of Dan’s work, including his series of Christian spiritual warfare novels, by liking his page on Facebook.