Pathetic: Twitter’s CEO apologizes for eating at Chick-fil-A, because it’s ‘pride

But none of that changes the fact that the cultural dynamic at work here is an abomination. Not only is every liberal supposed to boycott Chick-fil-A for supporting biblical marriage, but the CEO of Twitter is just presumed to be down with this because, well . . . because.

What a weak, pathetic little man:

On Saturday, Dorsey posted a photo on Twitter with the caption “Boost @ChickfilA,” showing he had saved 10% on a $31.58 order at the fast-food chain.

Critics immediately seized on Dorsey’s support of Chick-fil-A, whose CEO has come under fire for his views on same-sex marriage, during Pride Month.

“You must love the taste of bigotry!” one person wrote in response.

“Why is Twitter boosting a notoriously anti-gay company during #PrideMonth?” another person wrote.

Among the critics was the former CNN anchor Soledad O’Brien, who said, “This is an interesting company to boost during Pride month, @jack.”

Dorsey responded: “You’re right. Completely forgot about their background.”

Some people supported Dorsey’s decision to eat at Chick-fil-A, saying that it’s “great” and that he shouldn’t have to apologize for eating a chicken sandwich.

One person tweeted: “Don’t give in to these people and their complaints. I’m gay and I LOVE ChickfilA. Ridiculous. Go on and eat that ChickfilA and post as much as you want about it!”