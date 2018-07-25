PDJT has everything he needs. Ready on the left? Ready on the right? Ready on the indictment-line! Commence indicting..!

Patience is my short suit…



After reading an article on how the political world around us is, by most intelligent estimates, spinning out of control, I became aware of how such obvious divisiveness among one another can affect our individual levels of stress - families against families - friends against friends. Why have the citizens of the United States become so divided? And, an equally important factor as we analyze our world, time is not on our side as we have watched, prayed and waited patiently, the reality of right now begins to set in.

Most writers, like myself, have many things in common with you the reader. As my father used to say, ‘we all put pants on one leg at a time’. We are no smarter than you, and most of us do not rely on unnamed inside sources. Our strength is that neither you nor I are easily fooled. If we see or hear something we don’t fully understand or agree with, we look to verify it from others. We research the same way you do. We all invest our time, based on our belief systems, to stay informed. Our partnership in its most basic form can be likened to a t-shirt worn proudly by a young man at country fair which read, “I farm! You eat!” But, there is also more to it than that, we must also work together to become more aware and to share, as Q Anon rightfully tells us, ‘Where we go one, we go all.’ Time is of the essence. President Trump must know that the left is in a panic mode as their plotting against him is now reaching a fevered pitch. We must come together in an alliance and do our best to talk to other like-minded people, if for no other reason than to say, here is what I have learned, here is what I believe is going on and, based on my research and critical thinking, what could soon happen - which in and of itself is the most difficult part even knowing what we know. But, it is equally important to know and share with others that they are not alone. And, we should seriously consider the waste of our valuable time discussing or attempting to convince our moderate democratic friends and neighbors of what we know and the potential dangers ahead. For there is little chance that he or she will ever acknowledge that you are right, if for no other reason than they would first have to admit that they are wrong. Let them figure it out for themselves and they will, hopefully, will #walkaway on their own in a timely manner. But, this is our reality right now: Either we stand together with President Donald Trump or the republic dies. Patience is my short suit. It is time for PDJT to LHU! As I have written before, it is past the time for Sessions’ Silver Hammer to come down on her head, and Lock Her Up! (LHU!) Worrying about the deep state fallout will no longer be our concern. When HRC is finally incarcerated, PDJT will be dealing from a position of strength, for as he draws the line-in-the-sand, many of our political leaders will be more concerned with grabbing their go-bags with laser focus on their remote-site travel plans, for the sole purpose of limiting their personal exposure, than to be so foolhardly involved in any form of a counter-attack.

Okay, I hear you, and agree that Stealth Sessions may not be the one. I, too have had a problem ‘trusting’ Sessions or Wray (FBI), for that matter. From where I sit, it seems that Sessions’ main function in the Department of Justice is now and has always been Rosenstein’s guardian, and he would just as soon steal your silver than to be our frontline warrior swinging it down in our defense. We must also keep in mind that Sessions comes to Justice from the insufferably corrupted US Senate, once led by abominable Harry Reid and today by his twin brother-in-crime Mitch McConnell, where many a deep state dweller still wallows today. Then let it be Huber, and make it a Golden Hammer with his reported tens of thousands of gold-like sealed indictments but would like to see the fruits of all his labor finally come to fruition, wherein a number of the big-player indictments become unsealed and acted upon, with the finality click-click of locking handcuffs filling the air, as another deep state member is perp-walked out of their homes and offices. And, we the people, can return to being governed by equal justice for all. We are all screaming out for justice, that now is the time for action. The Trump Team has all the evidence and witnesses they will ever need to convict her, to convict the whole lot of them. But, what PDJT no longer has is the luxury of waiting for that perfect alignment of the moon and stars. The left is once again gaining momentum, where just the right false flag event could be enough to force him to react on their terms, their schedule, but not his. We can be assured that RICO Rudi Giuliani brought the 600,000+ HRC emails and documents from Huma Abedin’s insurance policy laptop with him when he first arrived in Washington, DC. And, because the Russians did in fact hack her purposely unsecured server, a Putin courier backhanded a 16T flash drive containing a complete copy of everything to PDJT on the tarmac in Helsinki. So, it would be accurate for us to say that President Trump has known for a long period of time every sordid detail and is in possession of all the evidence needed to convict, but now everything has been verified by a very unlikely outside source, indeed.

Continued below... Wouldn’t you agree that it is also time for the DOJ to cease & desist with all their nonsensical delaying tactics and then, only after threats of contempt or impeachment, presenting to the Senate Intelligence Committee useless heavily redacted sheets of paper, just to buy more time? Enough! President Trump must realize that there is little time for worrying about the repercussions or fallout over declassifying all the FISA application documents. The Trump Team already has everything they need. Just do it! And, we also need to stop the sadly comical satire of having to watch the congressional lawyer-speak in their carefully crafted word-brokered-soap-opera-hearings - a useless waste of time and money. All bark and no bite. Orchestrated performances to occupy our minds like cake and circus. Enough! When Donald Trump took his infamous escalator ride in 2015 to announce his candidacy for President of the United States, it would have been literally impossible, even for a street-smart New Yorker and world renowned deal maker, to fully comprehend the massive size and scope of the multitude of soulless-degenerates who hide and ‘resist’ in our federal agencies. And, along with their complicit media thugs, who are the greatest threat to the American sovereignty as they spew their fake-news hate-speak to discredit and destroy President Donald Trump, each and every one a card-carrying member of the anti-American Deep State Cabal. But thankfully, he knows everything now. Enough! PDJT has everything he needs. Ready on the left? Ready on the right? Ready on the indictment-line! Commence indicting..!

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.