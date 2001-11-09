Patriot Day and Constitution Day are days honoring the American spirit

Patriots Still Required to Protect the U.S. Constitution



Since the tragedy of 9/11/2001, Americans honor the heroes of that day through Patriot Day. And since Americans annually celebrate the anniversary of the signing of the Constitution of the United States, these two days are forever entwined. The two days honor different kinds of heroes, but heroes nevertheless. Patriot Day commemorates the courageous actions of heroes who served their fellow human beings during an act of war upon American soil. Constitution Day commemorates the courageous men who signed the document that become the Law of the Land—that essentially created that “American” soil. Patriot Day and Constitution Day are days honoring the American spirit. Yet, there are other links between these two important days to honor American heroes. The day honoring the founding of the U.S.A. will forever follow Patriot Day by six days.

But, Patriot Day is commemorated because of the attacks against the Constitution and way of life of the American people. The attacks were perpetrated by angry militant Islamist terrorists. The goals of the terrorists were expressed by Osama bin Laden in his letter to the American people that was posted in 2002. Most Americans have not read that letter, but they should. It contains a condemnation of much of what is bad with America, but at the heart of bin Laden’s message is his call for Americans to embrace Islam and to follow Sharia Law. As Americans remember Constitution Day in 2018, the nation is divided in spirit. It has only been seventeen years since the terrorist attacks that brought such horrific death and destruction, but the multiple acts of evil helped Americans unite around the display of goodness from the first responders. But in seventeen years, Americans have allowed themselves to become divided. Today, some Americans regard the police as enemies of the people - and the mainstream media portrays the displays of antagonism toward the police as widespread. Today, in some cases of municipal and state leadership, the police were ordered to stand by while they watched citizens beaten and abused by the very people who have little regard for the laws of the nation. Today, many Americans are not only confused about the purpose or value of the police, but are also seriously confused about the bedrock values embedded in the foundation of the nation. The nation become divided with regard to the value of law and order in our communities, primarily within the past ten years, during the presidency of Barack H. Obama. Also, during the 2016 election, the “Democratic” Party leadership was exposed by “Project Veritas” for planning and financing protests against an opposition candidate. And now, through the efforts of Judicial Watch and other patriotic organizations, citizens are becoming quite aware of the level of criminal activities from Obama’s Administration and from the Democrats during their presidential campaign fiascos. Of course, the MSM will not cover the discovery process—in fact, they are part of the cover up!

There is always more than one side of any issue - just ask two people in a physical altercation. Yet, when only one side of what is happening in the real world shows up on television, and the MSM has marginalized the other viewpoints, what can intelligent people conclude? Most Americans tune the news out and go about their lives, yet when only one side of anything is held up to be the truth, it should be seriously questioned. The U.S. media have become as useless as “Bagdad Bob,” who propagated an alternate news reality during the first Gulf War. This man, Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf, was the Iraqi Information Minister, and was nicknamed “Bagdad Bob” by western journalists due to his fake news stories, which amounted to disinformation. The simple nickname followed the tradition of applying simple names to recognized propagandists: “Tokyo Rose” or “Hanoi Hannah.” Yet, the contemporary MSM could be suffering from delusions as those bought-and- paid-for media puppets often believe their parroting narratives. But, it is an insidious process of propagandizing the American people. And this is why Osama bin Laden’s letter to the American people becomes important. It also portrayed an alternate view of reality as the terrorist leader railed on and on against the oppressive capitalist system in the United States. In Osama bin Laden’s myopic view of reality, only he possessed the truth, and the truth gave him and any Islamist terrorists the right to purge life from those who do not really matter in the general scheme of things. Osama bin Laden’s “patriots” fought for the elimination of Israel and presumably all Jews in the U.S.,or even from the face of the earth. That is a serious alignment with the goals of Adolf Hitler’s National Socialist Party, and history demonstrates shared hopes. Yet, there is something much more sinister in bin Laden’s revelations of why Islamist militants would target a massive number of the human population for extinction. This man’s views are in alignment not only with Hitler, but also with Joseph Stalin, or Mao Zedong, or Pol Pot, or hundreds of other absolutists who had no qualms in killing so easily a mass of humanity in a short period of time. This is an incredibly serious and deadly problem. At the beck and call of all of these “leaders” was a cadre of people who would do whatever it took to implement their objectives.

Continued below... The rise of tyrants occurs through the deliberate efforts to portray the propaganda of those who have the “truth” by marginalizing the voices of dissent. The development of oppression develops when only one side of the “truth” is tolerated in whatever version of “political correctness” is permitted in public. The progression of tyranny occurs when a population lose connection with what they truly believe in and ignorance and eventually fear swallow the people. In 2018, the radicalized version of the “Democratic” Party is getting to the point that they are willing to do whatever it takes to advance their agenda. The political tightrope that many angry progressives and Democrat-Socialists are walking within the political arena reveals little fear over expressing their hatred of America and the American people who love the ideals and values embedded in the founding documents. There are those in the “Democratic” Party who no longer care about the Constitution as it was intended to be used for the people to govern themselves. The political agenda that the leaders of the Democrat-Socialists and the progressives are advancing has strands of sentiment similar to Osama bin Laden’s rant against the United States and the capitalist system. Osama bin Laden was no more a freedom fighter than Pancho Villa, or Che Guevara, or Mao Zedong. The true freedom fighters were the founding fathers who stood up to tyrants and to tyranny in their bravery and in their brilliance as they defiantly wrote the words of the Declaration of Independence and wisely made a more perfect Union through the Constitution of the United States. Americans need to realize the difference, and they need to put an end to the idea that Socialism in America will not lead to just one other form of tyranny. Long live the Constitution of the United States of America!

