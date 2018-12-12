WhatFinger

It was a tinkle contest

Pelosi: Building the wall is like a manhood thing for President Trump

By —— Bio and Archives--December 12, 2018

Cartoons | Comments | Print Friendly | Subscribe | Email Us

Pelosi: Building the wall is like a manhood thing for President Trump

.
CFPSubcribe

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Dag Barkley -- Bio and Archives | Comments

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.

Commenting Policy

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.

Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.
-- Follow these instructions on registering:
News from idealmedia.com