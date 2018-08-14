It speaks volumes that she’s encouraging her own party to tell the rubes whatever they need to hear – even if that means pretending to turn their backs on her possible speakership.

Pelosi: NBC is out to undermine me as speaker – and Dems should just say whatever they need to



Whether she’s talking about “Russian collusion” or claiming that “God sent Trump to remind us we’re racist,” Nancy Pelosi seems to love a good conspiracy theory. Usually, she invokes them to cover for the fact that she – or her party – has suffered an embarrassing loss. They can’t just fail. That’s impossible. There must be some sinister behind-the-scenes machination to blame! Well, maybe Nancy’s just being pro-active, because she’s started to spout a new theory. This time, it involves her re-taking (or, more accurately, not re-taking) the Speaker’s gavel should Democrats prevail in the midterms. The idea is that, while she believes she’d be the best possible Speaker of the House, NBC is out to get her. The network, she believes, is doing everything it can to undermine her.

Asked if she’s bothered by Democrats refusing to support her desire to return to her former position, Pelosi said: “Well first of all; I know NBC has been on a jag of this as one of their priorities to undermine my prospects as speaker. But putting that aside, I have not asked one person for a vote, I haven’t asked a candidate or an incumbent for a vote. What’s important, and I know better than anybody how important it is, for us to win this election, because I see up close and personal what the Republicans and this president are doing.” Pelosi went on to say that Republicans are focused on her because she scares them. I do not think we should let our opponents, the Republicans, pick our leaders. The Republicans are spending millions, tens of millions of dollars, against me. Because they’re afraid of me because I outraise them in the political arena, I outsmart them at the negotiating table, and because I’m a woman who is going to be a seat at that table.

Yeah…the fact that she’s completely out of touch and currently waging a crazy-talk battle with Ocasio-Cortez has nothing to do with it. Republicans are scared. That’s what it is. Finally, Pelosi told members of her party not to worry about it. Just do anything it takes to win. I won’t let the Republican ads, which are just flooding these districts, I say to candidates: Do whatever you have to do, just win, baby.

…And THAT is the interesting part. What she’s really saying is that members of her own party should throw her under the bus if that’s what’s required for victory. It’s an admission that her name, along with her past decade of crazy statements, is in fact a drag on their election chances. If she was as competent as she claims to be, there’d be no reason to deny her. Dems would simply be able to defend her, and people would see the validity of that defense. It speaks volumes that she’s encouraging her own party to tell the rubes whatever they need to hear – even if that means pretending to turn their backs on her possible speakership. Here’s the video:





