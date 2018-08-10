Pelosi promises: Voting for Dems in November will give ‘leverage’ to illegal immigrants

If there’s one issue where Democrats are at odds with the electorate, it’s illegal immigration. Poll after poll indicates that their open-borders aspirations are killing their electoral chances outside of California and New York. The coasts are on board, but middle-America is decidedly not.

Not so fast, Ocasio-Cortez. You may be the current top dog on the crazy-statements leaderboard, but that doesn’t mean the old guard is willing to go down without a fight. Nancy Pelosi is still out there saying all kinds of ridiculous stuff, and she’s not about to let you hog all the glory.

Dems, of course, don’t care. If you disagree with them, you’re one of the little people and you either need to be educated, silenced, or ignored. That attitude goes a long way toward explaining Nancy Pelosi’s recent presser, in which she made it clear that a vote for Democrats was a vote to give “leverage” to those who have entered the country illegally….

“We believe that we will have leverage when we win in November. And why is that important? Because it gives leverage to every family, to every mom who courageously brought her child across the desert to escape, to escape death, rape, gang violence, and the rest.”

That’s right in line with the ‘eliminate ICE’ message being offered by the party’s socialist base, and it should be the centerpiece of every GOP advertisement from now until November.

Here’s the video:







Congratulations, Democrats. Your presumed Speaker of the House just made it even clearer that you are, in fact, the party of open borders and illegal immigration.

Make them run on it, and make them own it.