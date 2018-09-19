Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, Warner sign letter demanding FBI defy Trump declassification order

WH says “Trump has directed the Department of Justice (including the FBI) to publicly release all text messages relating to the Russia investigation, without redaction, of James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Bruce Ohr.”

As you’re no doubt aware; on Monday President Trump ordered the declassification and release of myriad documents relating to the Carter Page FISA application and the “Russian collusion” charade. This material includes portions of the application itself, FBI reports of all interviews conducted in conjunction with the application (particularly Bruce Ohr) and thousands of text messages from Strzok, Page, Comey, and McCabe. The unredacted documentation is something that conservative political observers have been clamoring for, and the long-rumored order came as welcome news.

I say this came as welcome news, but I suppose that’s a bit of an exaggeration. Left wing politicians and their allies in the press immediately launched into a hysterical fit. They claim that Trump is exceeding his authority, or abusing his power, and will expose means and sources that should be kept secret. All of that is complete guano. This action is well within the President’s purview. You don’t have to be a genius to see they’re just terrified of what might be headed their way.

…The White House said the president made the decision in response to requests from members of Congress and to further public transparency. Legal experts and former government officials said the move represented an extraordinary level of presidential involvement in an investigation that has notched guilty pleas from five of Mr. Trump’s associates.

The declassification order pertains to FBI transcripts, text messages and other law-enforcement and intelligence material related to an active investigation into some of the president’s closest advisers.

President Trump ordered the declassification of sensitive documents related to the investigation into Russian election interference, a move that could eventually allow the public unprecedented access to a probe that he has repeatedly railed against.

Never have I seen so many media talking heads try so hard NOT to get access to information. The fact that they're desperate for this NOT to be released speaks volumes. The guano is about to hit the fan. https://t.co/H77epdStXw

As I said on my Twitter feed, ( which you should follow ) they’re working awfully hard to halt the forthcoming transparency…

The fact that the media is so desperate not to know what the government was doing in the run-up to the 2016 election speaks volumes. They don’t want this info out there because they know it will completely demolish the lie they’ve been pushing for the last two-and-a-half years.

Want to know just how frightened they are? Nacny Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Adam Schiff, and Mark Warner have signed a letter demanding that the DOJ defy the President’s order …at least until they have a chance to see how much badly the documents are going to damage their narrative.

As they put it:

“Your agencies’ review, and any communication with the White House on the substance of the material, should not proceed further until you have briefed the Gang of Eight in person.”

Pelosi/Schumer/Schiff/Warner write to FBI/DOJ/IC protesting Trump decision to declassify some Trump-Russia documents. Order agencies to stop work on Trump order until they brief Gang of 8. https://t.co/DtNKxliVZG pic.twitter.com/qCJE2Sn8xy — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 19, 2018



Sorry Democrats, we know you view the Constitution as nothing more than an obstacle, but that’s not how this works. The DOJ is part of the Executive branch. Thanks to separation of powers, the legislative branch has no authority here. Trump has ordered them to release the information, and they must release it. No matter how much they like to believe in their own superiority, Pelosi, Schumer, and the others have absolutely no right to countermand the President’s directive.

…But we get it. You think it’s all about to come crumbling down, and you’re scared. That makes sense. Just know this: The truth is coming whether you like it or not.