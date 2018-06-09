Pelosi trashes Trump employment numbers ‘hip hip hooray…what does that mean to me and my life?’

. @NancyPelosi : "Hip hip hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me and my life? I need a bigger paycheck." https://t.co/fKhYCwwIrp pic.twitter.com/uNlHZ2AcVY

This week, she’s doubling down on that last point. Not only is she willing to sneer at a good jobs report, she’s now openly mocking the jobless numbers as she tries to pivot your attention away from unemployment. As she puts it, “Hip hip hooray, unemployment is down. What does that mean to me and my life? I need a bigger paycheck.”

If I didn’t know better, I’d almost be willing to bet that Nancy Pelosi is actively trying to keep the House of Representatives in Republican hands. Every single time she opens her mouth lately, out flops a new GOP commercial. It started with “crumbs,” carried on through her defense of MS-13, and led right up to last week’s proclamation that the jobs report was meaningless.

Good lord. That’s one hell of a sound bite. You’d almost think she’s being payed by the RNC’s ad department.

Later in the same appearance, Nancy ignored a consumer confidence number that’s at an 18-year high to say this (See Below)

The simple fact of the matter is that there are now more jobs in the country than there are job seekers. Even mainstream media outlets like CBS News are acknowledging it. As they rightly surmise, that means wages are going to go up as companies compete for workers…

For the first time on record, the number of job openings in the U.S. exceeds the number of unemployed Americans — a trend that may soon give workers more leverage to demand pay raises. With employers struggling to fill openings, the number of available jobs in April rose 1 percent to 6.7 million from 6.6 million in March, the Labor Department said Tuesday. That’s the most since records began in December 2000.

In other words, despite Pelosi’s doomsaying, paychecks will get bigger and, as we’ve discussed in the past, President Trump will be getting the credit. That must sting if your party’s electoral leverage is based on a rising misery index, but it’s the way things are. Denying it won’t win races, it will just make you look insane.

So, please, Democrats. Whatever you do; please keep this woman front and center until 2020. She’s the single greatest gift you could possibly give to any GOP candidate.





