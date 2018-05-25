Pelosi tries her best to explain the ‘giggle fit’ Kim Jong Un must be having over canceled summit

The left has been pretty united in pushing the line that Trump “got played by North Korea” by scheduling a summit he ultimately had to cancel, and here one of the most senior elected officials from among their ranks declares Bowl Cut Jr. “the big winner.”

It’s always perilous to try to attach logic to anything Nancy Pelosi says, but in this case I’d say it’s instructive to parse it.

How’s that? I’ll let her explain it

So riddle me this: If “Trump got played,” and if “Kim Jong Un is the big winner” . . . what did he win?

Prior to the summit talks, Trump imposed even harsher sanctions than those in place previously. Those sanctions remain in place and have not been lessened in the slightest. North Korea desperately needs cash to keep its regime operating, and the new Trump sanctions make it much more difficult for them to get it.

Pelosi says that Kim won “esteem” from Trump’s willingness to stand alongside him. If that’s the case, then why did he win by Trump cancelling the summit? Now he doesn’t get to stand alongside him. How is that a win, San Fran Nan?

We were skeptical about the chances of the summit producing anything positive, and we’ve said so since it was announced. The recent behavior of the North Koreans only intensified the reasons to think they weren’t serious about changing anything, and President Trump chose not to reward the Norks for their bellicosity by keeping the plans for the summit alive. That strikes me as a pretty rational decision.

But the left has to make this a “defeat for Trump,” even though it was Trump’s decision not to go forward with what probably would have been a waste of time. Normally the left would applaud a president for trying to meet with one of our enemies, even if the chances for real progress seemed remote. They obviously won’t applaud Trump because he’s Trump.

Even so, calling this a win for North Korea requires some real mental gymnastics. They only thing they’ve gotten out of any of this was the chance to go one-on-one with the president of the United States, and that’s the thing that just got taken away from them.

That’s a win? Only in the muddled mind of Nancy Pelosi. And anyone who will run to the quickest and easiest anti-Trump take, without really thinking it through.





