There’s an old saying that goes “If it wasn’t for people in airports, no one would be watching CNN.”

Pence: Pompeo and freed Americans are safely on the ground in Japan – meanwhile on CNN…

Just minutes ago, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that Mike Pompeo and the three captives who were being held by North Korea had landed safely in Japan. According to the Veep, they are in good health and are excited to be heading back to the states. The President and VP will personally greet them when they arrive at Andrews Air Force Base, sometime this evening. Just got off the phone with @SecPompeo, whose plane is on the ground in Japan with the 3 freed Americans. Thankfully, all seem to be in good health and glad to be heading home to the U.S. @POTUS and I are eager to welcome them home this evening at Joint Base Andrews #USA — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) May 9, 2018

Continued below... Unsurprisingly, their release was not secured through the official Obama-era position of “strategic inaction.” Meanwhile, over on CNN, they’re still being held captive by Stormy Daniels. How else can you explain the fact that they’ve done everything in their power not to downplay today’s good news. Yes, they’ve mentioned it in passing, but they remain steadfastly focused on the story that guarantees the continuation of their catastrophic ratings. Three American citizens are headed back to the United States after being held hostage from North Korea and CNN is still drooling over the Stormy Daniels story. — Students For Trump (@TrumpStudents) May 9, 2018

So….just how bad are those ratings? Well, CNN’s top-rated primetime show, Anderson Cooper 360, is getting crushed by FoxNews’ lowest rated primetime show. …In fact, it’s losing to some of their morning and afternoon shows as well. As the Washington Times reports: The least-watched prime time program on Fox News drew more viewers than its most-watched counterpart on CNN. “Fox News at Night with Shannon Bream” drew an average of 1.5 million viewers in the month of April, according to Nielsen ratings reported by the Conservative Tribune. CNN’s most-watched show, “Anderson Cooper 360,” had an average audience of 1.1 million and placed a distant 24th among cable programs. Several shows in Fox’s morning and daytime lineups also outperformed “AC360,” including “America’s Newsroom,” “Fox & Friends,” “Outnumbered,” “Your World with Neil Cavuto,” “Happening Now,” “Shepard Smith Reporting,” “Outnumbered Overtime” and “Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.” It’s the latest bad news for CNN, which saw prime-time viewership decline 17 percent in the first quarter of 2018. There’s an old saying that goes “If it wasn’t for people in airports, no one would be watching CNN.” That may be an exaggeration, but you can’t deny that it’s true for a lot of people. Viewership tends to be a bi-product of familiarity. You get used to seeing a channel, so you keep tuning in. If CNN wasn’t running 24/7 in America’s airports, I honestly wonder how many people would forget it existed at all…

Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.