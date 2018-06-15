Peter Strzok’s attorney indicates Strzok willing to testify before ‘any congressional committee’

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--June 18, 2018
On Friday, we learned that Peter Strzok – everyone’s favorite deeply-biased FBI texter – was going to be on the receiving end of a Congressional subpoena. According to various reports, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) intended to compel Strzok to appear and answer questions about his involvement in both the Hillary email and Trump/Russia investigations.
House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte plans to issue a subpoena for FBI agent Peter Strzok to testify as part of the House GOP investigation into the FBI’s actions in the 2016 election, according to two sources familiar with the subpoena.
Goodlatte notified his Democratic counterpart New York Rep. Jerry Nadler of his plan to subpoena Strzok on Friday morning, which sets off a two-day waiting period before the subpoena can be issued under the committee’s rules.
The two days are up, but now it appears there will be no need for a show of force. According to Strzok’s attorney, his client is not only willing, he’s eager to testify before any congressional committee that will have him:
Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, called Goodlatte’s pursuit of a warrant “wholly unnecessary.” Goelman wrote in the letter obtained by CNN that his client “has been fully cooperative with the DOJ Office of Inspector General” and “intends to voluntarily appear and testify before your committee and any other Congressional committee that invites him.”
Goelman told CNN on Sunday that “Pete is central to this story. We should let the American people see who he really is.”
Trump weighed in on Twitter Sunday night, calling Strzok a “sick loser” and questioning his former role on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team in light of texts he sent, revealed by the Justice Department’s internal watchdog report published Thursday, that he and former FBI lawyer Lisa Page would “stop” Trump from becoming president.
So, it sounds like Peter Strzok will probably face at least one round of sure-to-be-televised questioning. A quick spin around the web will reveal that most conservative media outlets are pretty excited about this. I suppose it will be interesting, it’s probably good to get him on the record under oath, and it will certainly be interesting TV. However, I can’t help but think; “So what? Why would anyone believe anything he says?”
At this point, the FBI and DOJ have incinerated so much of their credibility that we have no reason to take anything Strzok offers seriously. Virtually all of the players in this ugly little drama have lied to the American people on multiple occasions, including FBI Director Comey and Deputy Director McCabe, so why would we expect the truth from someone who has now been exposed as actively trying to “stop” Trump from becoming President?
