Peter Strzok’s attorney indicates Strzok willing to testify before ‘any congressional committee’

On Friday, we learned that Peter Strzok – everyone’s favorite deeply-biased FBI texter – was going to be on the receiving end of a Congressional subpoena. According to various reports, House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA) intended to compel Strzok to appear and answer questions about his involvement in both the Hillary email and Trump/Russia investigations.

House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte plans to issue a subpoena for FBI agent Peter Strzok to testify as part of the House GOP investigation into the FBI’s actions in the 2016 election, according to two sources familiar with the subpoena. Goodlatte notified his Democratic counterpart New York Rep. Jerry Nadler of his plan to subpoena Strzok on Friday morning, which sets off a two-day waiting period before the subpoena can be issued under the committee’s rules.

The two days are up, but now it appears there will be no need for a show of force. According to Strzok’s attorney, his client is not only willing, he’s eager to testify before any congressional committee that will have him:

From CNN last night: