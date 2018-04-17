Planned Parenthood spearheads coalition dumping $30 million into liberal midterm campaigns

Poor, poor, underfunded Planned Parenthood. If you believe their propaganda, they desperately need federal cash, so they can perform all those “not abortion” services they provide. Why, eliminating their access to taxpayer money is cruel, probably murderous, and possibly even illegal . So, when conservatives suggest that they be defunded, what they’re really saying is they want women to die. They’re nothing more than misogynist monsters who hate the whole female sex.

Except, as we’ve pointed out before, that’s not the case. We understand that Planned Parenthood and its political wing are separate entities, but they should be able to raise all the money they need – and then some – via donations. If the people who contribute to their political wing would just shift their donations over to Planned Parenthood proper, they’d be all set. How do we know this?

Well, as Roll Call reports, they have tens of millions lying around that they can funnel into influencing the upcoming midterm races.