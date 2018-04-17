Planned Parenthood spearheads coalition dumping $30 million into liberal midterm campaigns

By Robert Laurie —— Bio and Archives--April 19, 2018
Poor, poor, underfunded Planned Parenthood. If you believe their propaganda, they desperately need federal cash, so they can perform all those “not abortion” services they provide. Why, eliminating their access to taxpayer money is cruel, probably murderous, and possibly even illegal. So, when conservatives suggest that they be defunded, what they’re really saying is they want women to die. They’re nothing more than misogynist monsters who hate the whole female sex.
Except, as we’ve pointed out before, that’s not the case. We understand that Planned Parenthood and its political wing are separate entities, but they should be able to raise all the money they need – and then some – via donations. If the people who contribute to their political wing would just shift their donations over to Planned Parenthood proper, they’d be all set. How do we know this?
Well, as Roll Call reports, they have tens of millions lying around that they can funnel into influencing the upcoming midterm races.
A coalition of liberal organizations that includes the political arm of Planned Parenthood rolled out a $30 million program Monday to mobilize “infrequent voters” to cast ballots for progressive candidates in the midterm elections.
Infrequent voters include people of color, women and young people, the coalition says in a joint news release.
The initiative will target voters in Michigan, Florida, and Nevada.
Florida and Nevada are the site of two Senate races that Inside Elections with Nathan L. Gonzales rates Tossup.
“For people of color, young people, and women, everything is on the line in this election,” Deirdre Schifeling, executive director of Planned Parenthood Votes, said in a statement. “The Trump-Pence administration has rolled out discriminatory rules and policies that undermine our basic rights and freedoms. To win in 2018, we need to channel the unprecedented energy and activism we’ve seen in response to these attacks towards winning at the ballot box.”
That’s right. All that cash for just three states.
If you only read the Roll Call report, you might think that Planned Parenthood is just a small, bit-player, in the effort. You’re probably thinking “They’re probably just one of the many, many, groups involved.” However, Life News reports that they are – by far – the largest backer in the “coalition.”
Separately, in March, Newsweek reported Planned Parenthood’s political arms also plan to spend $20 million to support pro-abortion Senate candidates in eight states.
Frankly, even if Planned Parenthood provided zero abortions, this kind of fundraising ability begs serious questions about whether they really need taxpayer dollars. With abortion in the mix, it’s clear that they should be defunded immediately. If the services they provide are as vital as they claim, if their cause is so unquestionably noble and just, surely their left-wing allies in Hollywood and Silicon Valley will step up and cover the difference.
