Police arrest 30-year-old jerk who threw drink in teenager’s face because of MAGA hat

So went out for a 2am snack and my friend (wearing a MAGA hat) had his hat stolen and a drink thrown in his face (and mine, you can see my arms on the left of the video) pic.twitter.com/B3QjBFIxPk

He’s 30 years old, and he threw a drink in a teenager’s face because he didn’t like his Make America Great Again hat. You’ve probably seen the video, but just in case you haven’t, here is the incident:

Well. We’ve got good news. In addition to losing his job, Jiminez has been arrested and charged with a felony. Not only that, but he was apparently a member of the Green Party – emphasis on was. Even they don’t want him anymore.

Nice coward, trying to elude police by shaving his beard after the video of his being a complete a-hole goes viral.

Two thoughts about this:

First, in case you haven’t noticed, the midterm polls are not looking good for Democrats, which is normally not what you’d expect for the opposition party in a midterm election with an unpopular president. You don’t suppose that people are observing incidents like this, or the Sarah Huckabee Sanders incident at the Red Hen, and deciding that the left doesn’t deserve a chance to govern. Do you?

Second, about his excuse – that the MAGA hat to him is the equivalent of a hat with a swastika or the KKK: We’ve heard this before. It’s a not-so-subtle attempt to blame this guy’s jerkishness on President Trump. Trump is so awful, you see, that people just lose control of themselves when they see that hat!

Jiminez is probably going to find some sympathy on the lefty interwebs for that excuse, but for the most part people will recognize what a load of crap it is. But if it really is true that people are reacting to MAGA hats like they’re Nazi hats, then what level of responsibility do the news media have for promoting such notions? They’ve been telling us for three years now that Donald Trump is the second coming of Hitler. It’s obvious nonsense, but how many people like Kino Jiminez have heard this nonstop drumbeat and really believe the media caricature of Donald Trump is reality?

I think there are more than you realize. It doesn’t for a second excuse what this guy did, but he’s not this angry without someone feeding that anger. And it’s not hard to identify who that was.

It gives me no joy to see a person’s life thrown into such a bad state, but people who do things like this need to learn hard lessons. Everything happening to Kino Jiminez now is exactly what he deserves.





