Political Fevers Become Highly Promoted And Then Fail

The Left’s political mania reached a frenzy in so blatantly rigging the November election. Moreover, the frenzy seems like the early stages of the French Revolutions. Because of the destructive implications it is timely to ask when will the fever climax, and end? Will the Constitution stop the mob at the equivalent of the “Storming of the Bastille? A great power stripped of its constitutional protections would be a tragedy.

Unrelenting expansion of in-your-face and in-your-wallet government The history of previous examples suggests the benign popular uprising that selected Donald Trump as its leader in 2016 prevails and after legally winning the vote, on election day can win in the courts. Widespread, as including the huge majority of counties, popular support can help the “higher-ups” to make the Constitution work. Ending the daunting prospect of continuous mob rule. Unrelenting expansion of in-your-face and in-your-wallet government has happened before and ordinary folk through popular uprisings brought reform. The last successful one took down the Berlin Wall in 1989 and soon most official communist countries. That could be considered as the initial phase of another great reformation. Lord knows it was needed! For control freaks any issue that advances authority will be used. And the latest have been climate and influenza hysteria. Altogether with trying to make socialism acceptable, this could be viewed as a counter-reformation. Believing their own polling the Left expected a “Blue Wave”. Another shocking Trump Wave had to be destroyed as it appeared. No matter how obviously illegal the attempt is.

Rome became both a welfare and military dictatorship Traditionally, constitutions have been designed to prevent ambitious cliques from seizing control—without limitation. The other part of the dislocating equation has been the powers of the bureaucracy. Imposed by promoting contrived fears that only “smart” government can fix. And at all levels, the governing classes have become dangerously ungovernable. The point to be made is that today’s political fever-rage has happened before and that culminations have been methodical. Inspiring slogans have been used. In Ancient Rome, the “Genius of the Emperor” was the tout behind that inordinate bureaucratic intrusion into ordinary life. Taxation became confiscatory and the state imposed the “usual” with chronic currency depreciation. An always irresistible example of abusing ordinary citizens. And the irony is that you pay the bullies as they tell you what to do. Rome became both a welfare and military dictatorship. The City of almost a million had about half on welfare. Which burden impaired the economy and the troubles have been described as the century of “Military Anarchy”. Reform began early in the Fourth Century.

Ordinary folk were motivated to reform ALL bureaucratic intrusion And the record has been that on each authoritarian experiment, the governing classes granted themselves the privilege of state murder. The ultimate in state services. Each experiment has been forced by unlimited ambition and on the next example bureaucrats corrupted the Church into a venal and murderous police state. Eventually it became too much prompting benign popular uprisings, which added up to a great reformation. Historians have called it the Protestant Reformation, that in dealing mainly with religion overlooked that ordinary folk were motivated to reform ALL bureaucratic intrusion. And wealth confiscation. The Inquisition had merely to make the accusation of heresy to seize property. That great authoritarian experiment began in the early 1500s, which by the early 1600s had become intolerable. One power concept was the “Divine right of kings”, which these days seems to inspire academics and Democrats. Reform is best followed in England when Archbishop Laud presided over the notorious Star Chamber. Those heretical to that form of political correctness had their faces branded. It took a costly Civil War (1642-1651) and the fabulous “Glorious Revolution” of 1688 to finally reform absolutist government.





Commonsense uprising: The last successful one brought down the Berlin Wall and many Communist governments The result was liberalism that defended individual freedom and limited government, which ideals prevailed until the early 1900s. And one of the semantic corruptions is that now “liberal” means the opposite. And Latter-Day Liberals will use any political fad to reduce freedom. Ironically, while considering the word has the cachet of superiority. In 1900, even if one was familiar with the two earlier examples, it would have been impossible to anticipate another political horror show. However, the two big ones had much in common. It took about 120 years of war and domestic disruption to eventually collapse the economy. Which hard times prompted benign uprisings. America is in a recession with serious unemployment. Which is refuting the notion that bureaucrats spending trillions of dollars of taxpayers’ money can prevent “bad things” from happening. Adding to another commonsense uprising. The last successful one brought down the Berlin Wall and many Communist governments. And the possibility of reform was reviewed in “American Spring”, published on July 2, 2016. This concluded that the popular uprising would be successful in that election. And the current issue is the blatant rigging of the 2020 election. As the polls closed, Trump had a strong majority. Yes, the outrage to the sanctity of the vote needs legal remedy but it is part of something more profound.





Which is the ancient struggle between authoritarian government and those who prefer freedom. What’s more, this can be described as a rage to end “government by the people”. And replace it with one-world-government, promoted by Bolsheviks in nice suits or white lab coats. Proponents of tyranny are, indeed, denizens of the swamp and are in a fever of hyperactivity. Can you imagine sending younger people with COVID to old folk’s homes? Or attempting to set the temperature of the nearest planet? And the big issue is not just Democrats and Republicans against Trump, the struggle is between disastrous mob rule and a successful Constitutional Republic. Quite simply, control freaks are at full fury, from such excitement two previous examples burned out. Authoritarianism has been encroaching for more than a hundred years and appears to be overextending. Perhaps the former East Germany provides the mechanism. Imposing authority is a 24/7 job, but in 1989, functionaries lost the will to hammer society. At the same time the hitherto complacent public threw off submission. But the “Obama Hammer” is still pounding. American swamp critters are in a raging fever and in becoming exhausted will fail. Going the other way, ordinary folk are just beginning to understand that ordinary life is precious and needs defending. The very long history of popular uprisings shutting down authoritarian furies combined with America’s Constitution suggests the rule of law will again overwhelm the corruption of arbitrary power

