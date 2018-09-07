Say it with me, Salon: “Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves"

Politico outlines doomed last-ditch effort to stop Kavanaugh, as Salon throws in the towel

Since day one, I’ve said that the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh was a fait accompli. Barring a political miracle/disaster, I argued that Kavanaugh had a 100% chance of being the next Supreme Court Justice. his record was clear and there was simply no coherent way to deny his appointment. Red state Dems couldn’t afford to vote against him and, even if they wanted to, Harry Reid’s nuclear option probably ensured that the GOP already had the votes. Now that he’s managed to skate through his Judiciary Committee hearing without a blunder, it’s looking more and more like that miracle/disaster will never arrive. Kavanaugh is all but a lock for the bench. However, there are those who are still trying to make one, final, supposedly-valiant attempt at denying President Trump’s nominee.

As you might expect, the effort is spearheaded by Planned Parenthood. Via the Politico: Brett Kavanaugh avoided glaring missteps — and most tough Democratic questions — at his confirmation hearings. But that’s not stopping the Supreme Court nominee’s liberal critics from unleashing new ads and grass-roots campaigns in one last shot at derailing him. Their goal is to keep pressure on the dwindling number of senators still undecided on President Donald Trump’s high court pick. Abortion-rights groups are playing a key role: Planned Parenthood Action Fund is unleashing a new six-figure ad buy in Maine urging GOP Sen. Susan Collins to vote no, while NARAL Pro-Choice America is up with new ads hitting Sen. Dean Heller (R-Nev.), an early Kavanaugh backer fighting for his political life in a swing state. Those two ad buys, which POLITICO obtained ahead of their release, underscore the intensity with which Democrats and their off-the-Hill allies have pursued the fight against Kavanaugh, whose confirmation promises to tip the balance of the nation’s highest court for decades to come.

The effort may or may not be as expensive as The Politico claims, but the fact is they’re making a big last-minute push to stop Kavanaugh’s nomination. That “push” is doomed. …And even the hardcore leftists over at Salon know it. The consensus among commentators seems to be that, while there are a lot of problematic details regarding the confirmation hearings of Brett Kavanaugh for the United States Supreme Court, his ultimate triumph is virtually inevitable. As Stephen Collinson of CNN wrote, the Democrats have been trying their hardest to trip up Kavanaugh as he attempts to land his lifetime judicial appointment, but so far their efforts have not yielded political fruit. …The bottom line is quite simply that, now that Republicans have made it impossible for Democrats to filibuster Supreme Court nominees, they can shove Kavanaugh through the Senate regardless of any legitimate reservations about his character and agenda. That is a troubling precedent for this country, and commentators seem to know it.

Continued below... “The Republicans” made it impossible? Huh. That’s interesting. I’d swear I wrote several articles about Harry Reid and the Democrats invoking the “nuclear option” a few years ago. If memory serves, Reid even said he wasn’t worried about Republicans using it in the future. In fact, he went on and on about how the founders didn’t build filibusters into the system, so the nuclear option was just a return to the Founders’ original intent. Gosh…I wonder if there’s video of that anywhere. Say it with me, Salon: “Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves… Democrats did this to themselves…”





