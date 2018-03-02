Subscribe to Canada Free Press for FREE

No one wants to take your guns - except Democrats

Poll: 82% of Dems support banning ALL semi-automatic guns - evenly split on repealing the 2nd Amendm



“We don’t want to take your guns.” “No one’s coming for your guns.” “We respect the 2nd Amendment.” You should just “fire two blasts outside the house!” These are all things that prominent Democrats have said to drive home the point that they totally support your right to own a firearm. They understand that the 2nd Amendment is one of America’s core principles - a civil right that they have no interest in revoking - and they, just like you, cherish the right to own a gun.

We’ve heard these platitudes a thousand times and, every single time we heard them, we knew we were being lied to. “No one wants to take away your guns” has always been the left’s most easily identifiable election-year lie. Still, there are those who really believe Dems support the 2nd Amendment, even if they would place “some” restrictions on the firearms you own. Those poor souls are largely the same people who’ve convinced themselves that the right to bear arms has something to do with hunting. They desperately push the false notion that the left isn’t anti-gun, it’s “anti-crime.” If you’re a politically astute conservative, you’ve always known it’s a load of horse excrement, but maybe you’d like some data to back up your assumption. Well, congratulations. A new YouGov poll has you covered. The results of this survey should, once and for all, end the laughable idea that “no one wants to take your guns.” First, Democrats overwhelmingly support a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Bear in mind that this isn’t just the “scary guns.” We’re not talking about the fiction known as “assault weapons” here. This is ALL semi-automatic weapons. Rifles, handguns, you name it. Asked if they’d support banning “all semi-automatic weapons,” a whopping 82% replied in the affirmative:

Continued below... Asked if they’d support banning all handguns, except those owned by our rightful overlords in the police and military, Democrats are split evenly at 44/46: Then, we have the biggie. Democrats are also split evenly on repealing the 2nd Amendment itself. The margin is a razor-thin 39/41. So that should pretty much end the debate over whether or not Democrats want to take away your 2nd Amendment rights. Most of them would eliminate your right to purchase any sort of semi-automatic weapon, and half of them would eliminate private handgun ownership and the 2nd Amendment itself. No matter what they may say, they absolutely DO want to take your guns. At first, they’d eliminate certain purchases, then they’d move to voluntary buybacks, then they’d go after the confiscation that folks like Dianne Feinstein occasionally admit they’d like to undertake. Other things they’d like?

They overwhelmingly support limiting the number of guns you can own by a whopping 77/17 spread: ...And they’d like a national registry by a 83/9 margin: You can read the entirety of the survey, with all the questions, HERE. But suffice it to say, anyone who supports the 2nd Amendment should call BS the instant ANY Democrat claims they don’t want to take your 2A rights. It’s clear that they do. It’s always been clear.

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

