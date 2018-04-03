Latest News on Youtube Shooting

WhatFinger
YouTube shooter ID'd as Nasim Aghdam, 39, woman with apparent vendetta against company

April 3, 2018

The woman, Nasim Aghdam, 39, suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said late Tuesday.

The police identified the shooter as Nasim Aghdam, 39, of Southern California—and said they had a run-in with her earlier in the day.—More…



Her father Ismail Aghdam said she had told family members that YouTube had stopped paying her for content she posted on the site. YouTube video creators can earn money from advertisements, but for various reasons the firm sometimes ‘de-monetizes’ channels meaning clips don’t run with adverts.

He told the Bay Area News Group that he had warned police his daughter hated YouTube and she might be headed to their headquarters.—More….



Donald Trump Jr. tweets after YouTube shooting, stirs gun debate

Donald Trump Jr. on Tuesday responded to reports that the YouTube shooter’s “hateful” Instagram and YouTube channels were pulled “immediately” after the shooting at the company’s headquarters.

“You think there’s any chance whatsoever that a mass shooters hateful Instagram and YouTube channels would be pulled immediately if they were NRA members as opposed to liberal Vegan PETA activists? Asking for a few million friends in the @NRA” Trump Jr. tweeted, referring to the National Rifle Association. - More…

Woman ‘shoots her boyfriend before killing herself’ after going on gun rampage

Four people have been injured by a female shooter who shot and killed herself after going on a gun rampage at YouTube’s California headquarters.

The shooter, who was reportedly a white woman dressed in a headscarf, shot at her boyfriend before turning the gun on herself on Tuesday, witnesses told Fox News.—More…



An “active shooter” opened fire at YouTube’s headquarters Tuesday afternoon in San Bruno, California as police rushed to the scene.

Hospital officials told KTVU they received multiple patients. KGO-TV reported the shooter was believed to be a white woman wearing a headscarf and a dark top, but police did not immediately confirm it.—More…

 

