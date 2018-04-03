Latest News on Youtube Shooting

YouTube shooter ID’d as woman with apparent vendetta against company



The woman, Nasim Aghdam, 39, suspected of shooting three people at YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, Calif. before killing herself was furious with the company because it had stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform, her father said late Tuesday.

The police identified the shooter as Nasim Aghdam, 39, of Southern California—and said they had a run-in with her earlier in the day.—More…

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com







Iranian animal rights protester Vegan bodybuilder, singer, athlete, artist, and director

Her father Ismail Aghdam said she had told family members that YouTube had stopped paying her for content she posted on the site. YouTube video creators can earn money from advertisements, but for various reasons the firm sometimes ‘de-monetizes’ channels meaning clips don’t run with adverts.

He told the Bay Area News Group that he had warned police his daughter hated YouTube and she might be headed to their headquarters.—More….





