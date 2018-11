President Donald Trump Holds MAGA Rally in Tupelo, MS





Monday, November 26, 2018: RSBN’s Bailee Byers and Max Kleiber will be on hand as President Donald J. Trump holds a campaign style rally at the Tupelo Regional Airport in Tupelo, MS. President Trump is expected to speak at 6:00 PM ET

Right Side Broadcasting

