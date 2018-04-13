Latest on Syrian Air strikes

By Fox News -- Daily Mail, Breitbart —— Bio and Archives--April 13, 2018
The United States on Friday announced it approved precision military strikes on Syria after alleging that the Assad regime used chemical weapons in a recent attack in the country.
The size of the strike was twice the size of the U.S. assault last year. Fox News confirmed that warships and U.S. Air Force B-1 bombers were used in Friday’s bombing campaign. — More…
A ‘large part’ of the Syrian regime’s chemical arsenal was destroyed last night after America, the UK and France launched co-ordinated missile attacks on facilities known to be used in the production of the deadly weapons.
American, British and French forces launched airstrikes on two chemical weapons facilities and a military command post in Syria on Friday night in retaliation for a chemical attack that left up 75 civilians dead last week. —More…
Russia’s U.S. ambassador speaks out about the Syria strikes on Twitter; Rich Edson reports on the Russian reaction to U.S. military action.
Russian officials warned of “consequences” after President Donald Trump announced his approval of U.S.-led military strikes in Syria against the Russian-backed regime of Bashar al-Assad.—More…
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that whether the United States will launch further attacks against the Syrian regime will depend on whether Syrian President Bashar al-Assad uses chemical weapons again.
“That will depend on Mr. Assad,” Mattis said at a Pentagon briefing Friday night, when asked whether there would be more military operations, following U.S., French, and British strikes against Syrian chemical weapons facilities.—More…
