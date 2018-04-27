President Trump, Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in announce that the Korean War will end later this year



Announcements of pending announcements are always weird. You want to get excited about what’s happening, but there’s quite a way to go before its official, and everything could fall apart before things are finalized. ….Just ask Frank Luntz. However, it certainly looks like The Korean War is finally about to come to an end. Presidents Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in were all smiles, hugs, and handshakes as they announced the historic decision: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in smile and hug after announcing that North and South Korea will formally end the Korean War later this year https://t.co/YKepJhJ2uB pic.twitter.com/0YQlSTREhr — CNN (@CNN) April 27, 2018

Continued below... President Trump was also on Twitter, celebrating the breakthrough. This, of course, has leftists and NeverTrumpers in an absolute meltdown. They’re so heavily invested in ensuring this president’s failure, that they’re desperately trying to come up with ways to spin this as a bad thing. It’s not working. The bottom line on this is that if ANY of the other 2015-2016 presidential candidates had managed a victory, they would have kicked the Korean can and nothing positive would have happened. The simple fact of the matter is, while this is nowhere near final, it’s a massive step in the right direction – and it’s being decried by people who two months ago were tell us that the “erratic” Donald Trump was about to start WWIII with a couple of mean tweets. Instead, we have this: #BREAKING Kim Jong Un announcing that the Korean War will be ended. Absolutely incredible turn of events when just a few months ago the world was waiting anxiously for conflict to arise. Incredible work by President @realDonaldTrump and President Moon. pic.twitter.com/w1PsQOpB2O — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 27, 2018

That’s a bitter pill if you just spent two years predicting Trump would come unhinged and end the world…

