President Trump Smashes Regs, Cuts $33 Billion vs. $245 Billion Added by Obama

“President Trump’s promise to cut Obama-era regulations has gone into overdrive, with the slashing generating $33 billion in savings, far more than expected,” Paul Bedard reports for the Washington Examiner. “A new report from the White House budget office said that $23 billion in savings has occurred this year alone, with the total at $33 billion since the president took office.”

In The Washington Post, Neomi Rao, Administrator of the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, explains how the Trump Administration is cutting regulations at breakneck speed. “Since President Trump took office, farmers can more productively use their land. Small businesses can hire more workers and provide more affordable health care. Innovators are freer to pursue advances in autonomous vehicles, drones and commercial space exploration. Veterans enjoy expanded access to doctors through a telehealth program. And infrastructure can be improved more quickly with streamlined permitting requirements.”

“Too bad, the media is missing a great presidency,” White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro writes in The Washington Times. “President Trump is demonstrating both to predecessors and future presidents all the good that can come when the person in the Oval Office thinks 24/7 about how to grow this economy and raise the wages of the men and women of America, particularly those who work with their hands.”

“Marine Sgt. Maj. John Canley’s astounding heroism in Vietnam 50 years ago speaks for itself, so loudly that Wednesday he was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump at a White House ceremony,” Tom Vanden Brook and David Jackson write in USA Today. “John raced straight into enemy fire over and over again, saving numerous American lives,” President Trump said.

On Tuesday, Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence traveled to Georgia to survey recovery efforts following Hurricane Michael. “The camaraderie amongst farmers and families has only strengthened since last Wednesday, something Pence says he noticed,” WTXL reports.