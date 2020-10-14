In the event of an Electoral College tie, the House would decide through a process that would allow each of the 50 state delegations one vote

Presidential Vote 2020 Cheat-Sheet:

What If No Clear Winner Quickly Emerges?

Introduction

An army of pitiless lawyers sit coiled snakelike, ready to strike for the 2020 presidential election. We’ve know highly-contested elections in one state – Forida’s Bush v Gore 2000. But this year boasts anger, ambition and palpable need for revenge beyond anything in recent memory. Article II, Section I of the US Constitution says presidents serve a four-year term. Trump’s first term officially ends January 20, 2021, but what if then we still don’t have a winner? Half of Americans currently believe the winner won’t be known soon after the election. Here are the possible outcomes.

I. Contingent election: No Majority in Electoral College A. 270 Electors to Win

If no candidate claims overall Electoral College majority of 270, a Contingent Election is declared. The 12th Amendment directs the House of Reps to elect the president while the Senate elects the vice president. Each House state delegation casts one en bloc vote to determine the president, instead of individual House reps each voting. For example, California with 55 total US reps still gets just one Democrat or Republican vote. Then, Senators cast votes individually for vice president. Should this fail by March 4, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence assumes the presidency. B. Litigating the Election

Or, if the matter is litigated, and if it lies unresolved after Jan 20, then in 3 US Code § 19, the Presidential Succession Act establishes whom assumes the presidency during a vacancy of both offices of president and vice president. If a new Congress is sworn in by Jan 20, next in line is speaker of the House of Reps. This person acts as president until the election is settled. II Ballots & Late Arrivals A. Mail-in Ballots

With unprecedented numbers of mail-in ballots from COVID fears and campaign fervor, and some states allowing extensions for ballot arrival, the table is set for drama. First, lawsuits to extend the cutoff will proliferate. All must be counted, seesawing back and forth the lead. Then many ballots will fail the strict rules, causing more lawsuits. Hanging chads, anyone? This could cause the election to stretch weeks or months before winners are declared. Remember voting rules are being amended regarding mail-in ballots as the process itself continues unabated.

