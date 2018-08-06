Prevent a tragedy. Prevent a war

Prevent A Tragedy…

The overhead highway sign read, ‘Prevent A Tragedy, Buckle Up’, which makes for succinct, and apparently sound advice for you and your family as you motor along at a mile a minute, or most times faster; but, these same well-conceived words of caution could also be an immediate warning of greater importance for the sake of our family of fellow Americans. Prevent a tragedy, keep the House of Representatives with a Republican majority, and the same goes for the US Senate.

The words of our Declaration of Independence become, once again, extremely relevant in our nation’s history: “But, when a long train of abuses and usurpations… it is [our] Right, it is [our] duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future Security.”

Know in your heart, that President Donald J. Trump is in the process of throwing off the old and providing new guards for our future security, and he needs the help of every American citizen, and not only the conservative thinkers. Through all the divisiveness and potential chaos, for us comes a very simple choice: either we stand unconditionally with PDJT or apathetically watch from the sidelines, where the highway sign recommended buckling-up for a very dark and ugly period as our Republic slowly dies. There are no longer any middle of the road or moderate thinkers allowed. Are you a freedom-loving American, one who has sworn allegiance to the Constitution, or are you the enemy? “Know thyself, know thy enemy, a thousand battles, a thousand victories.” - Sun Tzu Before the deep state silenced him, Andrew Breitbart gave us his single-worded-battle cry of #WAR! Andrew was warning us not to take their extremism too lightly, and to know that the Democratic radical left is our sworn enemy. That we must acknowledge that we are now in, like it or not, a life or death battle for the sovereignty of America.

I have always been of the opinion that there is much more to the totalitarian Democrat’s open borders agenda than adding to their vote counts. That absent our borders, and with no Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) it would give them a very powerful hand in changing the American culture, changing our very way of life, with a massive invasion of indigent people from third world countries. Apparently NYU Professor, Michael Rectenwald not only agrees, but encapsulated it perfectly when he opined: “We’re undergoing a Maoist-like Cultural Revolution — with the power of the corporate mass media, corporate social media, the academy, most of corporate America, the deep state, the shadow government, and most of the legal apparatuses behind it. Anti-western, anti-individual, anti-Christian, anti-liberty monsters are ravaging our cultural legacies as well as our contemporary arts and letters. Our entire culture is under siege and undergoing an utter and relentless social justice dismantling. Leftist totalitarianism is running a mock. We’re on the precipice of completely losing our culture, the benefits of western civilization, and the entire legacy of western civilizational history. A major resurgence and counter attack is necessary and soon.” President Donald Trump - is our resurgence leader! Our counter attack - is our vote! Soon - is November 6th! But, for our counter-attack to have the greatest chance of success, we will need all hands on deck. And, in that count of jointly-raised-hands, we will need to see a large number of our fellow Democrat Americans with us, many who are not disciples of the radical left ideology. In fact few of Democrats, Republican or Independents want open, porous borders, allowing criminals or MS-13 gang members to enter our country at will. Every freedom-loving American is well aware of the legal system in place for people to escape the atrocities of their homeland, which is done by seeking asylum at any Immigration Customs Office, and not by crossing our border illegally. President Trump came on the Rush Limbaugh’s 30th anniversary radio show and shared with him the most honest in-your-face statement for a President to admit: “You have a lot of bad people in Washington. You knew that a long time ago. Frankly, before I knew it. I had no idea how evil some of them are, but you have a lot of great people too.”

Continued below... No matter the level of a person’s intelligence, with or without a religious conviction, that person inherently understands good from evil. People are clannish by nature. We go out of our way to be with other like-mined thinkers, excluding others from our group with opposing opinions. It is safer that way. Knowing this, it is easier to understand why most liberals do not know or associate with one single conservative person, and therefore find it easy to shun their foolish opposing opinions. There are many good American Democrats who fully understand that President Donald Trump in a phenomenon for good. If they have been covertly honest with themselves, they also know that PDJT loves America and MAGA is a good thing for everyone. Many inherently know this for a fact and are caught in that quagmire we used to refer to as a Catch 22, ‘damned if you do…’ But, with their dilemma comes a level of fear, not unlike walking alone at night, to the realization that someone is following them. Do you panic or make a plan for safety’s sake. What will my liberal friends and neighbors say should they decide to first inquire and then possibly get on board the Trump Train? A number of you have posted the uneasiness of having any political conversation with democratic friends or relatives, and silence has been the safest policy, up until now, that is. We are at war, and the luxury of silence is no longer a viable option. We also know that many Democrats are not necessarily our enemy. You might begin by - gingerly - asking them if they are aware of the #walkaway movement, which was accidentally set in motion by a now former liberal who had had enough of the hate. To date, there are approximately five million people who have logged on and/or seen his video. These are lifelong Democrats who still consider themselves to be freedom-loving Americans and simply could not take it any longer. They have quietly longed for this very moment to have a place to come where someone, like them, would make it safe for them to come out and speak their mind. It can’t hurt. For safety’s sake, ask them if they would at least think about it. See #walkaway: Prevent a tragedy. Prevent a war.

Fredy Lowe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and the New York City police Department. He has been a citizen journalist for nearly ten years writing for Canada Free Press, Before It’s News, Conservative News & Views, Ammoland, The Post & Mail, and others.

He and his wife Pat, now of 50 years, are the proud parents of two children and six grandchildren. Fredy prays daily for the safety of our President Donald J. Trump, for our Armed Forces, for our Police Officers and especially for our country during this extremely volatile period of time in our nation’s history, and he asked if you would take a minute to pray together with him. Thank you.