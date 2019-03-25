For over two years the mainstream media outlets covered up the coup attempt because they were in collusion with anti-American “Progressives”

“Progressives” Failure to “Kill the King” by Deep State Coup

Despite all the rumors swirling around Disney’s recent takeover of Fox television and movie studios, and the apparent layoffs and shakeup at Fox, the news division at Fox was able to get something clear regarding the Deep State coup against President Donald Trump. In fact, despite turmoil amid the upheaval, the Fox News Channel and the Fox television network will apparently remain with Rupert Murdoch and his family. But last Friday, Fox News published a story by Gregg Re and Catherine Herridge that dealt with more revelations regarding the now infamous warrant of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) that gave the green light to Deep State operatives to proceed with spying on Donald Trump and staff members of his campaign for POTUS.

Friday’s Fox article, entitled, “FBI clashed with DOJ over potential ‘bias’ of source for surveillance warrant: McCabe-Page texts,” reveals that in 2016, several text messages between Andrew McCabe, then FBI Deputy Director, and Lisa Page, the former FBI lawyer, served as source material, or impetus in obtaining the FISA warrant. Fox News resources indicate that someone, or more, in the Department of Justice expressed real concerns over whether the FISA application to spy on Carter Page, then one of Donald Trump’s campaign aides, was based on a biased source. The Fox article revealed that nine days before the FBI applied for the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, DOJ officials still had “continued concerns” regarding “possible bias” of an individual who was a source apparently key to the FISA warrant application. The source was unnamed. Previously discovered text messages between Lisa Page and Peter Strzok, former FBI special agent, indicate that in late 2016, Strzok was “Currently fighting with Stu for this FISA.” The Fox writers indicate that “‘Stu’ was an apparent reference to Stuart Evans, then the DOJ’s National Security Division deputy assistant attorney general.” Recently obtained text messages via Fox News between Lisa Page and Andrew McCabe reveal that Page dealt with Evans based upon a text from her stating: “‘OI [Office of Intelligence] now has a robust explanation re any possible bias of the chs [confidential human source] in the package,’ Lisa Page wrote to McCabe on Oct. 12, 2016. ‘Don’t know what the holdup is now, other than Stu’s continued concerns.’ It’s unclear whether the confidential source in question was Steele or another individual.”

It is this source that the official(s) at the DOJ were concerned about, but apparently the explanation for the bias from the Office of Intelligence (in Lisa Page’s perception) was convincing enough. She successfully obtained the tainted warrant, and Deep State operatives were off to the races as it was less than a month before Election Day. However, Fox News is showing that there was resistance to the Deep State efforts to sway the election, which is incidentally the crime they have been trying to pin on Trump with the investigation into “Russian collusion.” This is the heart of the Mueller investigation—to find evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russians. It did not exist. Yet, core Democrats knew the Steele dossier was bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton and her campaign staff. A central component of the Fox News report is a cornerstone at the foundation of the entire Mueller investigation over the past two years: “Fox News is told the texts were connected to the ultimately successful Page application, which relied in part on information from British ex-spy Christopher Steele—whose anti-Trump views are now well-documented—and cited Page’s (Carter Page) suspected Russia ties. In its warrant application, the FBI assured the FISA court on numerous occasions that other sources independently corroborated Steele’s claims but did not clearly state that Steele worked for a firm hired by Hillary Clinton’s campaign. So, the premise and cornerstone of the two-year Mueller investigation is that one of the candidates running for POTUS was colluding with a foreign government, and ultimately this claim ballooned into Donald Trump being tabbed as an agent of Russia. Of course, the first part of that premise is absolutely correct—and there is evidence of collusion! The other candidate, Hillary Clinton was colluding with a British foreign national in arranging and paying for the fake report that is the Steele dossier. The American people should be outraged! They should be outraged because for two years the major and mainstream media outlets demonstrated how the people should be outraged over a candidate for POTUS colluding with foreign interests to adversely affect an election!

There is an incredible irony from what Rod Rosenstein recently said about investigating American citizens. He stated at least once that “when investigating American citizens, it should be done with appropriate sensitivity to the rights of the uncharged people…” And proudly stated that “when the Department of Justice charges someone with a violation, they need to be prepared to prove it with evidence beyond any reasonable doubt… and prosecutors not capable of proving their case with evidence beyond reasonable doubt, have no business making allegations against American citizens…” In truth, platitudes about investigating American citizens are fine, but Rod Rosenstein has proven himself truly incapable of living by such ideals. In essence, the entire leadership of the FBI under James Comey, as well as those high level, unelected officials in the DOJ, are now under suspicion of ascending to that elitist position where people with power feel that they have risen above the rule of law. Who is able to restore the lost confidence of the American people in their institutions of true justice? The American people should be outraged by such outrageous misconduct at the highest levels of the “people’s” government! They should be outraged because it is now coming to light that Democrats at the core of the federal government are currently being exposed. They had an organized objective to eliminate Donald Trump as POTUS in any way possible. In any other nation it would be called a coup d’é·tat. President Donald J. Trump is right—no one should have to suffer what he and his family and supporters have had to suffer through this two-year witch hunt. In a recent interview with Maria Bartiromo, President Trump said that the “people will not stand for it,” indicating that the American people would not stand for the waste, or for the empty outcome of the report from special counsel Robert Mueller. He stated:

A deputy who didn’t get any votes appoints a man who didn’t get any votes. He’s gonna write a report on me… Because we have an attorney general who nobody can believe, he didn’t tell me, but he recused himself…



I have a deputy appoints a man to write a report on me to make a determination on my presidency? People will not stand for it. Why should the American people stand for a soft coup to take out a duly elected president? This political operation truly demonstrates how the people should be more than worried about any similar operation by one political party to alter or abolish our true legal frameworks, including to alter or abolish the Constitution of the United States. This unlawful, insidious attempt to derail the campaign of a candidate for POTUS, and to try and cover up the conspiracy by making all events related appear as normal, and to then prolong a pretend investigation at the taxpayer’s expense is absolutely intolerable! These crimes totally go so far beyond what Richard Nixon did in his crimes connected to Watergate, and show that President Trump was correct when he tweeted a quote from Dr. Victor Davis Hanson: ....(The Witch Hunt) in time likely will become recognized as the greatest scandal in American political history, marking the first occasion in which the U.S. government bureaucrats sought to overturn an election (presidential)!” Sadly, America is beginning to look more and more like the society George Orwell prophesied in his book 1984. For over two years the mainstream media outlets covered up the coup attempt because they were in collusion with anti-American “Progressives” as it is clear they are the so-called “Democratic” Party. So, regardless of whether the DoJ, or the FBI, or the MSM, actually decide to do what they have been tasked to do as “protectors of the people,” misguided trust in these realms of our “free society” may need to be reclaimed. Misguided trust in public officials is one thing that true American patriots should reclaim, but “We the People” should not stand for an attempted coup d’é·tat. American people should now demand true justice!

Dennis Jamison reinvented his life after working for a multi-billion dollar division of Johnson & Johnson for several years. Currently retired from West Valley College in California, where he taught for nearly 10 years, he now writes articles on history and American freedom for various online publications.

Formerly a contributor to the Communities at the Washington Times and Fairfax Free Citizen, his more current articles appear in Canada Free Press and Communities Digital News. During the 2016 presidential primaries, he was the leader of a network of writers, bloggers, and editors who promoted the candidacy of Dr. Ben Carson. Jamison founded “We the People” - Patriots, Pilgrims, Prophets Writers’ Network and the Citizen Sentinels Network. Both are volunteer groups for grassroots citizen-journalists and activists intent on promoting and preserving the inviolable God-given freedoms rooted in the founding documents.

Jamison also co-founded RedAmericaConsulting to identify, counsel, and support citizen-candidates, who may not have much campaign money, but whose beliefs and deeds reflect the role of public servants rather than power-hungry politicians. ​