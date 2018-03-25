But, How can he be the Pope and the Governor of New York?

PSSST! The Pope is a Leftist!

Born beneath a loaf of ‘wry’ bread that took time to rise, Dag Barkley came into the world on the Fourth of July. A long-time patriot of the American flag-waving sort, his cartoons are about opening the eyes to what is happening in the world, one panel of sadly-true humor at a time.