Questioning Climate Hysteria

These 254 new papers affirm the position that there are significant limitations and uncertainties inherent in our understanding of climate change, emphasizing that climate science is not settled. 1

In just the first 6 months of 2018, 254 scientific papers were published that cast doubt on the position that anthropogenic CO2 emissions function as the climate’s fundamental control knob, or that otherwise serve to question the efficacy of climate models or the related ‘consensus’ position commonly endorsed by policymakers and mainstream media sources.

During 2017 there were 150 graphs from 122 scientific papers published in peer-reviewed journals indicating modern temperatures are not unprecedented, unusual, or hockey-stick-shaped, nor do they fall outside the range of natural variability. 2

In July 2016 Kenneth Richard had compiled a list of 770 papers published since January 1, 2014 that contradict the IPCC consensus statement. This includes 240 papers published during the first half of 2016. 3

More recently, ten new reconstructions show today’s temperatures are still among the coldest of the last 10,000 years.

Even though CO2 concentrations hovered well below 300 ppm throughout most of the Holocene, newly published paleoclimate reconstructions affirm that today’s surface temperatures are only slightly warmer (if at all) than the coldest periods of the last 10,000 years. This contradicts the perspective that temperatures rise in concert with CO2 concentrations.4

Succinctly, then, scientists publishing in peer-reviewed journals have increasingly affirmed that there is nothing historically unprecedented or remarkable about today’s climate when viewed in the context of long-term natural variability.

