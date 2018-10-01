Rachel Mitchell finds: ‘he said she said’ cases are tough to prove. ‘This case is even weaker than that'

I disagreed. I thought she was doing exactly what she was supposed to be doing. She wasn’t there to be combative, or to tear into Ford’s barely coherent story, she was there to get the details of the charges directly from the accuser. Nothing more.

Last week, when sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was questioning Christine Blasey Ford, she took a little flak from the right. There wasn’t a lot of it, but she did get dinged by a few writers who thought she was a bit of a milquetoast. Her questions, they argued, weren’t tough enough.

Today, anyone who had a problem with her style is probably going to be pretty quiet. Last night, she released a lengthy memo detailing her thoughts on the matter as a prosecutor. …And this morning the left is freaking out.

It begins….

“In the legal context, here is my bottom line: A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that. Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event, and those witnesses either refuted her allegations or failed to corroborate them. For the reasons discussed below, I do not think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee. Nor do I believe that this evidence is sufficient to satisfy the preponderance-of-the-evidence standard.”

Suddenly, the left is not so interested in screaming “women must be believed” at the top of their lungs. Mitchell is know nothing hack, a shill for the GOP, a liar, and a monster doing her master’s bidding. Democrats are desperately ignoring the facts contained in the memo and are instead attacking its author – because they know this looks really, really, bad for them.

Their panic has caused the hashtag #BelieveRachelMitchell to light up Twitter.

You can read the entire memo here: