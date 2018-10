Suddenly, the left is not so interested in screaming “women must be believed” at the top of their lungs. Mitchell is know nothing hack, a shill for the GOP, a liar, and a monster doing her master’s bidding.

Rachel Mitchell finds: ‘he said she said’ cases are tough to prove. ‘This case is even weaker than that'



Last week, when sex crimes prosecutor Rachel Mitchell was questioning Christine Blasey Ford, she took a little flak from the right. There wasn’t a lot of it, but she did get dinged by a few writers who thought she was a bit of a milquetoast. Her questions, they argued, weren’t tough enough. I disagreed. I thought she was doing exactly what she was supposed to be doing. She wasn’t there to be combative, or to tear into Ford’s barely coherent story, she was there to get the details of the charges directly from the accuser. Nothing more.

Today, anyone who had a problem with her style is probably going to be pretty quiet. Last night, she released a lengthy memo detailing her thoughts on the matter as a prosecutor. …And this morning the left is freaking out. It begins…. “In the legal context, here is my bottom line: A ‘he said, she said’ case is incredibly difficult to prove. But this case is even weaker than that. Dr. Ford identified other witnesses to the event, and those witnesses either refuted her allegations or failed to corroborate them. For the reasons discussed below, I do not think that a reasonable prosecutor would bring this case based on the evidence before the Committee. Nor do I believe that this evidence is sufficient to satisfy the preponderance-of-the-evidence standard.” Suddenly, the left is not so interested in screaming “women must be believed” at the top of their lungs. Mitchell is know nothing hack, a shill for the GOP, a liar, and a monster doing her master’s bidding. Democrats are desperately ignoring the facts contained in the memo and are instead attacking its author – because they know this looks really, really, bad for them. Their panic has caused the hashtag #BelieveRachelMitchell to light up Twitter. You can read the entire memo here:

Continued below...





Only YOU can save CFP from Social Media Suppression. Tweet, Post, Forward, Subscribe or Bookmark us

Robert Laurie’s column is distributed by HermanCain.com, which can be found at HermanCain.com

Be sure to “like” Robert Laurie over on Facebook and follow him on Twitter. You’ll be glad you did.

Please adhere to our commenting policy to avoid being banned. As a privately owned website, we reserve the right to remove any comment and ban any user at any time.Comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence and death, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal or abusive attacks on other users may be removed and result in a ban.-- Follow these instructions on registering