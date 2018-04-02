Racist!: California think tank says single-family homes represent ‘race and class-coded langua

You worked hard, you saved your money, you built up your credit, and you bought a home for your family. It’s not an apartment or a duplex, either. It’s a white-picket-fence American dream affair, complete with a garage, some trees, and a yard where spot can run around with the kids. It’s nice, you maintain it well, and you’re proud of your accomplishment.

You think you can just “buy a house” and get away with it? What kind of monster operates like that? Why do you hate all the people your single-family neighborhood excludes via its “racially coded” zoning laws? Oh, please. You didn’t know you were racist? A likely story.

Meet Mark Vallianatos. He’s with something called “LAplus.” It’s a think tank that specializes in planning and housing. He has a new column in the LA Times, and he uses it to call out your grotesque, backwards, attitudes. L.A., he says, likes single-family zoning. …Because racism.